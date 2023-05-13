The Lagos state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has begun peace talks with some foes of President-elect Bola Tinubu

Chief Bode George, an influential member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was approached by the APC leaders

It was gathered that the meeting was orchestrated to strike a truce with him to support Tinubu's inauguration

An emerging report has confirmed that some influential stalwarts of the Lagos state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) are currently in a closed-door meeting with the former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George.

As Vanguard reported, some APC members in a meeting with Chief George include Prince Tajudeen Olusi, chairman of the Lagos state APC Governance Advisory Council (GAC), and Mrs Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, the former Deputy Governor of Lagos State.

Chief George has been a long-term rival of the president-elect Bola Tinubu who vowed to relocate to Ghana if the former Lagos state governor emerges victorious at the just-concluded 2023 presidential polls.

However, there are indications that the meeting with Chief George was staged to appease and pacify him to support the inauguration of Tinubu on Monday, May 29.

This is coming after Chief George, one of the most influential figures of the PDP in the southwest, launched several media attacks on Tinubu.

It was gathered that part of the meeting conversation was to appeal to him to stop his frequent media attacks on the president-elect as his inauguration approaches.

Tinubu and his legal battles

Meanwhile, there are vague insinuations that Tinubu’s inauguration might not hold as scheduled based on the series of media reports making the rounds.

Also, Tinubu is battling serious litigation at the ongoing presidential election petition tribunal at the Federal Court of Appeal in Abuja.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party have all filed petitions seeking the cancellation of the 2023 presidential election and the cancellation of Tinubu’s election, respectively.

The opposition parties have also submitted an application seeking live coverage of proceedings at the tribunal.

PDP Chieftain Bode George Releases List of Countries He May Relocate to as Bola Tinubu Becomes President-Elect

Meanwhile, Chief Bode George has cleared the air regarding his earlier promise of leaving Nigeria if Bola Tinubu of the APC wins the 2023 presidential election.

In a recent interview, George maintained that he can travel to any country of his choice with his green passport.

The PDP stalwart, however, hinted that he might relocate to Lome, Cotonou, Iceland or Ghana while noting he has not committed any crime that might hinder his movement.

