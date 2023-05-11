President Muhammadu Buhari has made a fresh appointment on security, a few days before the May 29 handover ceremony

Ahead of Bola Tinubu's inauguration, Buhari on Thursday, May 11, appointed the retiring AIG of Police, Garba Baba Umar as security adviser on International Police Cooperation

According to the presidency, this move is to enable Nigeria to keep its important position at INTERPOL

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, May 11, appointed the retiring Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Garba Baba Umar as a Senior Security Adviser (SSA) on international police cooperation and counter-terrorism in the office of the minister of police affairs.

According to the presidency, Umar's appointment was to enable Nigeria to keep the important position and make way for him to complete his nationally beneficial tenure as an executive member of the International Police Organization (INTERPOL) Headquarters.

Less than two weeks before the end of his tenure, Buhari appoints Umar as a security adviser. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau, Garba Baba Umar

Details of Buhari's new appointee

In approving his appointment, President Buhari took note of a precedent in which a former Executive Member, AIG Kamal Subair (Rtd) was retained in service by the Federal Government of Nigeria after retirement in 2018.

President Buhari also took note of the fact that during his tenure as a member of the Executive Committee, AIG Umar assisted Nigeria in many ways, with the hope that in the remaining one year, he will even do more in securing equipment for crimes, border management and counter-terrorism for the country and in helping to get more Nigerians into important positions in the INTERPOL.

AIG Umar’s tenure at the INTERPOL ends in November 2024, and his new appointment as Senior Security Adviser takes effect from the 16th of May, 2023.

Buhari's appointment comes weeks before Tinubu's inauguration

Meanwhile, this development is coming a few weeks into the inauguration of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu is set to succeed Buhari as he resumes office a Nigeria's president on Monday, May 29.

President Buhari makes another crucial appointment as Tinubu is set to succeed him

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Dr Tosan Erhabor as the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN).

This was disclosed in a statement released by the director of media and public relations at the Ministry of Health, Ahmadu Chindaya.

Legit.ng gathers that Erhabor's second and final term is to take effect from June 9, 2023, and span another four years.

Police Service Commission removes Naja’atu Muhammad from election duties after APC's statement

Meanwhile, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has withdrawn the appointment of Naja’atu Muhammad as one of the commissioners to oversee the activities of the police during the 2023 general election.

This was disclosed via a statement released on Monday, February 20, by the PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani.

Legit.ng recalls that Muhammad was listed as one of the PSC commissioners that will oversee the activities of the police during the general election.

However, the APC presidential campaign council rejected the appointment, asking that she should be withdrawn immediately.

