PDP chieftain and leader in Lagos state, Bode George has cleared the air regarding his earlier promise of leaving Nigeria if Bola Tinubu of the APC wins the 2023 presidential election

In a recent interview, George maintained that he can travel to any country of his choice with his green passport

George, however, hinted that he may relocate to Lome, Cotonou, Iceland and Ghana while noting he has not committed any crime that might hinder his movement

A former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George has again spoken about his plans on leaving Nigeria for good.

The PDP chieftain, on Monday, March 27, said it is his inalienable right to live anywhere he chooses to reside in the world.

Bode George speaks on exile after Tinubu’s victory, the countries he decided to go to

George, who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, said he can relocate to Nigeria’s West African neighbours like Ghana, Cotonou in Benin Republic and Lome in Togo if he isn’t satisfied with the incoming administration of the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu.

Asked on Monday whether he still nursed the thoughts of going on exile, George said,

“I didn’t hide my feelings: I said if this fellow (Tinubu) becomes the President, I will lose my interest politically.”

Read what he said below to further confirm his position;

“I haven’t committed any offence that can debar me. I can go to Lome to live. I can go to go Cotonou. I can go to Ghana. I can even go to Iceland. I can go to anywhere I want. With my green passport and my credibility and worthiness, I can live anywhere. I am just bothered about the younger generation.”

