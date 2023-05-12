Chieftains of Nigeria's main opposition party expressed confidence the election tribunal will rule in their favour

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state disclosed at an event in Abuja that the mandate of the PDP would be restored and Atiku Abubakar would be restored as the president of Nigeria

The PDP leaders at the event, further noted that the judiciary remained the last hope of the ordinary Nigerian man

The governor of Sokoto state and chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, has predicted the outcome of the presidential election petition tribunal.

Tambuwal said he is confident that the tribunal would restore the mandate of PDP presidential candidate and former vice president Atiku Abubakar, as president of Nigeria, ThisDay reported.

Governor Aminu ATambuwal expressed confidence the tribunal will restore Atiku Abubakar as Nigeria's president. Photo credit: Abdul Rasheeth

Source: Facebook

PDP assured of victory at Tribunal

Tambuwal spoke at a reception and send-forth organised by the forum for its incoming governors and outgoing state chief executives, respectively, The Punch reported.

Atiku, too, assured the gathering that PDP would recover its mandate, because the party did not lose the February 25 presidential election.

According to Tambuwal,

“We have the confidence that at the end of the day, the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, will be restored as the constitutionally elected president. From what is on ground, we are confident that the mandate will be restored. We see him as the incoming president.”

Meanwhile, after the outcome of the Saturday, February 25 election which produced Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, the PDP flagbearer, Atiku and Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi has vowed to challenge Tinubu's victory at the tribunal.

“I didn't lose 2023 presidential election”, Atiku insists

The February 25 flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has again maintained that he won the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking at a reception organized by the PDP Governors Forum (PDPGF), he said the PDP must stay together and focus on how to regain what he described as its stolen mandate.

Atiku also advised members to examine how the PDP receded from being the oldest and dominant political party in 1999 to its present status.

Presidential tribunal day 4: All latest you should know about Atiku, Obi vs Tinubu

The presidential election petition court had its day 4 sittings on Thursday, May 11, to hear the suit filed by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) against Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Since the emergence of Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election, the opposition parties, including Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the PDP and Labour Party, have rejected the outcome of the poll.

Bringing you the day-by-day event at the presidential election petition court. Here are the highlights of events at the court today.

