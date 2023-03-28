President Muhammadu Buhari is certain that Bola Tinubu will give Nigeria his best as he bows out of office on May 29

The Nigerian leader noted that the former governor of Lagos state, who will turn 71 on Wednesday, March 29, has all the experience needed to move Nigeria forward

Buhari hinted that Tinubu's political pedigree will serve as an asset for good and effective governance

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, March 28, revealed that Nigeria would experience effective governance under the administration of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He noted that Tinubu had the political pedigree and experience to achieve this by May 29, when he would take over the leadership of the country, The Punch reported.

Buhari assured Nigerians that Tinubu will deliver on his campaign promises. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Buhari reveals how Tinubu will rule Nigeria

The president disclosed this via a statement issued by his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina.

Buhari noted that “as the President-elect prepares to take over mantle of leadership at 71, his political pedigree from the 90’, will serve as asset for good and effective governance.”

He also felicitated with the president-elect who clocks 71 on Wednesday, March 29.

Nigerians react to Buhari's statement

Nigerians took to the Facebook comment section of Femi Adesina and reacted to the development.

Hammed Adebayour Kadri wrote:

"Best wishes and birthday blessings to Akanbi....may Nigeria succeed during your reign."

Alase Tekobo said:

"Happy glorious birthday to our President-Elect, best wishes always sir."

Sunny M Oko wrote:

"Take corrections, he is INEC President-select not elect."

Matawal David Bulus wrote:

"Imagine telling my children that someone older than their grandpa is their president; someone that'd should be taking care of himself and grandkids ooo.. Naija we hail thee!!"

Isaac Okorie wrote:

"President-elect of INEC is 71? and his first daughter will be 63 this year by the Grace of God. This is wonderful. Congratulations sir."

Umar Mala prayed:

"Happy birthday to our incoming president and destroyer of IPOB."

Shuaibu Hamza prayed:

"A Blessed Birthday to Our Father Jagaban. May ALLAH Grants Him with more Health and Strengths to lead our Nation to a Promising land."

David Timchang Shalzip wrote:

"He looks older than his age. Anyways happy birthday to INEC selected president."

Source: Legit.ng