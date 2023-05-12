The real reason why the northern governors declared massive support for Bola Tinubu and voted for him during the presidential election has finally been revealed

The governor of Katsina state disclosed that he and other northern governors supported the APC candidate as a way of respecting the zoning formula of the ruling party

Governor Aminu Masari further said God was on the party's side as it saved APC from shame, Tinubu's victory in the poll says it all

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state has revealed the real reason why he and other northern governors supported the presidential ambition of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Masari, the northern governors elected under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) supported Tinubu in order to respect the party's zoning formula.

Why Northern APC Governors Supported Tinubu During Presidential Poll, Masari Opens Up.

Why northern govs supported Tinubu during the poll, Masari speaks

The governor made the revelation on Thursday, May 11, in Daura during a farewell visit to the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruq-Umar, The Nation reported.

Masari further noted that the lack of respect for the zoning arrangement by some of the opposition parties had brought them into the current crises rocking them.

Northern governor predicts outcome of presidential election petition tribunal

