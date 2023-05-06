Electoral and Human Rights Lawyer, Festus Ogun, has stated that the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, can be sworn in on May 29 and later sacked by the Election Tribunal if the petitioners can prove their case

Ogun cautioned against the narrative that no inauguration should be made on May 29, saying it is not supported by law

According to Ogun, whoever INEC declares as the winner is bound to be sworn in until the court says otherwise, and the Tribunal's verdict does not stop the inauguration

Ikeja, Lagos - Constitutional lawyer, Festus Ogun, on Saturday, May 6, said Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president-elect, can be sworn in on Monday, May 29, and later sacked by the Election Tribunal if the petitioners can sufficiently prove their case.

Legit.ng reports that Ogun cautioned those pushing the narrative that no inauguration must be made on May 29, describing the development as "dangerous".

Ogun says any call encouraging thwarting Tinubu's inauguration is not supported by the law. Photo credit: @mrfestusogun

Source: Facebook

He wrote on his known Twitter handle:

"A person so declared winner and subsequently sworn in can later be sacked by the tribunal if the Petitioners are able to sufficiently prove their case.

"Pushing the narrative that no inauguration must be made on May 29 is not only dangerous, it is not supported by law."

Explaining the position of the law further, Ogun said whoever the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declares winner is bound to the sworn in until the court says otherwise, adding that inauguration does not stop the Tribunal’s verdict.

Tinubu vs Peter Obi, Atiku

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal will commence the hearing on the issues raised about the 2023 presidential election on Monday, May 8.

The opposition, including Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party, respectively, have rejected the emergence of Tinubu as the president-elect, citing irregularities in the election.

They have officially filed petitions against the poll's outcome at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

80% of corrupt politicians will be beneficiaries of Tinubu’s presidency, says Atiku's man

Meanwhile, ahead of the inauguration of Tinubu, a former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Timi Frank, says the incoming president's administration will be corruption driven.

Frank, an ally of Atiku, made this claim in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Saturday, May 6, noting that Tinubu's stance to fight corruption, especially in the judiciary, was a mere word of mouth which holds no grounds and true intent.

Tinubu vows to follow Yar'Adua's footsteps

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu penned a heartwarming tribute to late President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua 13 years after his sad demise while still in office.

Tinubu's message made available to Legit.ng on Saturday, May 6, described the late Nigerian leader as a "good friend and brother in the struggle for democracy and good governance in Nigeria."

He promised to follow Yar'Adua footsteps.

