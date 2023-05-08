A new date and time have been fixed for the Supreme Court to deliver its judgment in the case involving former Governor Gboyega Oyeotola and Governor Ademola Adeleke

The apex court has fixed Tuesday, May 8 to deliver its judgement on the July 16, 2022, Osun state governorship election dispute

The court arrived at this decision on Monday, May 8, after taking arguments from parties involved in the matter

A report by The Nation has it that the Supreme Court has scheduled judgment for 2:00 pm on Tuesday, May 8, in the appeal filed by the former Governor of Osun state, Gboyega Oyetola against the election of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Oyetola is, by his appeal, seeking the reversal of the March 25 judgment of the Court of Appeal in Abuja which affirmed Adeleke’s victory in the last governorship election in Osun State.

Adeleke, Oyetola would know their fate as Supreme Court is set to deliver Judgment on Tuesday, May 9. Photo credit: Adegboyega Oyetola, Ademola Adeleke

Supreme Court will decide Adeleke, Oyetola's fate on Tuesday, May 9

The Appeal Court had, in its judgement, set aside an earlier judgment by the Osun Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which held in favour of Oyetola and sacked Adeleke.

A five-member panel of the Supreme Court announced the time and date for judgment after taking arguments from lawyers to parties on Monday.

