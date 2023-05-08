The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has adjourned the hearing on the petition filed by Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi, till Wednesday, May 10, PM News reported.

The Tribunal began its hearing on the petitions filed by aggrieved presidential candidates on Monday, May 8.

Tribunal dismisses petition against Tinubu's victory

The chairman of PEPT, Justice Haruna Tsammani, earlier dismissed the petition of the Action Alliance (AA) filed against the electoral victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election.

The Tribunal dismissed the petition after it was withdrawn by the petitioner on Monday.

The defendants in the petition did not object to the prayer of the petitioner.

Full list of senior lawyers in Atiku's legal team emerges as presidential election tribunal begins hearing

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the February 25 election, Atiku Abubakar, has hired the services of 19 Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SANs).

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The legal practitioners were hired to challenge the result of the February 25 presidential election victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president-elect.

In a statement issued by the Atiku media office in Abuja on Wednesday, March 7, the former vice president mandated the legal team to establish the claim of manipulation in the February 25 presidential election.

Photos emerge as Peter Obi arrives at the presidential tribunal

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has arrived at the courtroom for the presidential election petition tribunal in Abuja.

Obi will go head-to-head with his counterpart Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who has also filed a petition against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

As observed by Legit.ng's correspondent present at the tribunal, it was confirmed that the courtroom was filled to capacity with legal luminaries and observers.

Source: Legit.ng