The long awaited 2023 presidential election tribunal hearings began on Monday, May 8, barely after 3 months that Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was announced as the winner of the election.

The opposition parties and candidates, including Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party, who came first and second runners up in the poll have rejected the declaration of Tinubu as winner of the election.

5 Things you should know about the presidential election petition tribunal sitting today

Source: Twitter

Following their rejection, they have joined 3 other political parties in challenging the outcome of the poll at the tribunal that began its sitting today.

Below is the breakdown of the proceedings:

The tribunal dismissed the petition of AA

Justice Haruna Tsammani, the chairman of the presidential election petition tribunal (PEPT), dismissed the Action Alliance (AA)'s petition against Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election.

Justice Tsammani dismissed the petition after the opposition party withdrawn from the petitioners on Monday, May 8.

Tribunal adjourned Peter Obi's hearing

The hearing of the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Obi, was adjourned till Wednesday, May 10, by the tribunal.

Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti-Baba, have been accused of attempting to truncate the inauguration of Tinubu scheduled for May 29 following their comments after the election.

Court adjourned the petition of PDP, Atiku

The hearing of the presidential election petition filed by the PDP and its presidential flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, as well as that of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), was adjourned to Tuesday, May 9.

Recall that Atiku came behind Tinubu to claim the second position during the February 25 presidential elections.

Identify objecting issues, PEPT tells Atiku, Obi, others

The panel also asked all the petitioners to identify all issues they will be objecting to before the commencement of the next sittings.

This is to avoid unnecessary delaying in the hearing session of the petitions.

Protesters storm tribunal

Around the premises of the court of appeal on Monday, a group of protesters were asking the tribunal to stop the inauguration of Tinubu scheduled for May 29.

The protesters, who do not give a specific name for their group, claimed to be a coalition of civil societies, argued that there were several issues pending before the president-elect.

