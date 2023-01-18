INEC has been accused of delisting the names of some PDP candidates on its portal ahead of the 2023 elections

The allegation was made by the Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural In the Diaspora in a statement sent to journalists

The stakeholders also alleged that some PDP chieftains are part of the plot to sabotage the party ahead of the polls

FCT, Abuja - The Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural In the Diaspora (AEISCID) has blamed dirty politics for the delisting of People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate's names from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) portal.

The group which had earlier declared support for the Ebonyi state PDP's governorship candidate, Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, however, asked voters and party supporters to be calm over the development, insisting that there was no cause for alarm.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, January 18 by the AEISCID president, Amb. Paschal Oluchukwu, the group cautioned INEC to be wary of antics of some fifth columnists within it's ranks and files.

According to the statement, the Supreme Court of Nigeria in September 2022, twice declared Odii and all the candidates wielding tickets under his line up as the authentic candidates of the PDP.

Part of the statement read:

"We at AEISCID received the astonishing and trending news of the sudden disappearance of names of the National Assembly candidates of the opposition PDP in Ebonyi state from the portal of INEC with loads of reservations.

"For us, we consider this sad development as bizarre politics taken rather too far by those we believe should rather be joining hands to ensure the party secures victory in the February 25th and March 11th general elections in Ebonyi state.

''This group is aware of the many political bickering that held sway in Ebonyi PDP before, during and even after the party's primaries.

"AESICID is also in the know of the decisions of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in September last year whereby the apex Court twice declared a business mogul, Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii and all the candidates wielding tickets under his line up as the authentic candidates of the party.

"As a good party man who's genuinely interested in the peace, unity and stability of the party, this socio-cultural group is also up to speed on the numerous commendable efforts and overtures made by Odii and indeed his team to reconcile and unite all aggrieved members of the party.''

The group said, according to its findings, a few of the party leaders are plotting and waiting to sabotage the efforts of the PDP to reclaim the state through the instrumentality of the ballot.

It described the move as dangerous politics taken to the extreme, adding that such PDP chieftains have to partnered with some extraneous forces to sabotage the party.

While asking the people of Ebonyi to massively support Chief Odii as the next governor of the state, the group said the PDP governorship candidate as a credible alternative to meet the yearnings of Ebonyians.

