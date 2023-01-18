Nigerians have been advised to shun violence ahead of the 2023 elections, because of its attendant consequences

The advice was given by the United Nations and the Economic Community of West African States ahead of the polls

Threats of violence during the forthcoming elections have heightened tension in the country and concerns from international observers

Jos - The United Nations and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Tuesday, January 17, warned Nigeria against violence in this year’s general elections.

President Buhari has constantly assured Nigerians that the forthcoming polls will be fair and violence-free. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Daily Trust newspaper reports that they gave the warning in Jos, Plateau state, at a mediation training and interactive engagement with some stakeholders.

Sa’adatu Sha’abu, who represented the United Nations Office for West Africa and Sahel, said:

“If things go wrong in Nigeria, there’ll be negative consequences for the peace and stability of the entire region.”

Brown Odigie, ECOWAS programme officer, mediation, said:

“Nigeria has a huge population. The election can generate conflict if not effectively managed. I can assure you that no member within the zone of ECOWAS has the capacity to accommodate refugees from Nigeria.”

INEC joined in 791 pre-election suits ahead of 2023 elections, says Yakubu

Meanwhile, ahead of the general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it was joined in 791 intra-party lawsuits in different courts of law.

Premium Times newspaper reports that INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu said the lawsuits involved the nomination and election of candidates by political parties.

He added that the 2023 pre-election lawsuit is 61 less than the 852 recorded in the build-up to the 2019 general elections.

2023: INEC office in Enugu attacked by unknown gunmen, policeman killed

As the election draws closer, INEC facilities continue to come under attacks by unknown gunmen.

In a recent attack at its facility in Enugu, the electoral body said one of the policemen deployed to the location was also killed and another injured.

Such attacks have caused panic among citizens as the elections are just a few weeks away.

2023: Suspected hoodlums invade, vandalise INEC office in Imo state

Earlier, there was an attack on an INEC office in Isu local government area of Imo state.

The development was confirmed by the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Prof Sylvia Uchenna Agu.

According to Agu, the facility was vandalised, causing panic among residents in the area.

