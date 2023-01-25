The constant defection of chieftains from other parties to the PDP is giving Atiku Abubakar an edge over his rivals in the coming elections

On Tuesday, January 24, the PDP recorded thousands of defections from other parties in Delta state, according to Dino Melaye

Melaye disclosed on Facebook that bigwigs from APC, APGA, and the Labour Party pitched their tents with Atiku after dumping their parties

Asaba, Delta state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential campaign rally in Delta state on Tuesday, January 24, was indeed a hit and could determine a lot for the party ahead of the polls.

This is as the PDP received into its fold prominent and very influential chieftains of other political platforms from the All Progressives Congress, Labour Party, and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state during the rally.

According to a spokesman for the PDP's presidential campaign council, Dino Melaye, the APC state secretary, APGA's campaign director-general, and an LP House of Assembly candidate were among the hundreds of thousands who resigned from the parties and joined the PDP.

Naturally too, these defectors have abandoned the respective presidential candidates of their former parties for Atiku Abubakar.

Melaye shared the video of the rally on Facebook on Wednesday, January 25:

2023 presidency: Tinubu's ally discovers secret letter to Okowa on planned defection of 7m APC members To PDP

Joe Igbokwe, an ally of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had shared a letter from Raymond Dokpesi to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on what is to transpire very soon.

In the letter shared on Facebook on Tuesday, January 24, Dokpesi, the owner of Daar Communications, revealed to Okowa a plan by some APC members (about seven million of them) to defect to the Peoples Democratic Paty (PDP) in Asaba, Delta state.

According to Dokpesi in the letter, the APC members who belonged to the President Muhammadu Buhari/Yemi Osinbajo Nationwide Supporters Group are planning to join Atiku Abubakar's campaign train on Tuesday, January 24, during a rally in the state.

Dokpesi acknowledged that the APC members are powerful and very influential, adding that the Delta governor should do the needful to secure their new membership in the PDP.

