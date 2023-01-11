The real number of Nigerians who are eligible to vote in the forthcoming general elections has been revealed

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Wednesday disclosed that 93.4 million Nigerians are eligible to vote in the coming polls

Meanwhile, the federal government has assured Nigerians that the 2023 general election will not be postponed or cancelled, noting the security agencies are on top of their game

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed there are 93.4 million registered voters in Nigeria.

Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, announced this on Wednesday, January 11th, at a meeting with political parties at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, The Cable reported.

INEC gives fresh update on the 2023 general election. Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun

Source: Original

INEC speaks on voters register and political parties

At the meeting, Yakubu presented the voters’ register to the political parties in accordance with the electoral act.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said the voters’ register now contains 93,469,008 registered Nigerians eligible to vote in the forthcoming elections.

INEC reveals list of states with the highest voters register

According to Yakubu, Lagos leads with 7,060,195 voters, followed by Kano with 5,921,370, and Kaduna with 4,335,208, Daily Trust report added.

49.5m men, 44.4m women to vote in 2023 polls -INEC

By gender distribution, the number of male voters stands at 49,054,162, while female voters stand at 44,414,846.

Youths, students leads with highest voters registration

Also, youths aged 18 to 34 make up the majority by age with a figure of 37,060,399, representing 39.66 percent of the voters.

According to occupation, students lead with 26,027,481 voters.

INEC sends important message to Nigerian voters ahead of 2023 general elections

Meanwhile, Nigerians have been assured that the 2023 general election will be conducted as scheduled no matter the level of threat.

This was disclosed by the INEC commissioner and chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye.

Okoye made this known as the electoral umpire is facing attacks on its facilities in different locations across the country.

Finally, DSS apprehends plotters of attack on Imo INEC office, gang leader revealed

In another development, the Department of State Services (DSS) has made a major step towards restoring peace and stability in Imo state.

According to reports, the Imo state chapter of the security outfit has successfully arrested the mastermind of the INEC HQ in Imo state.

The DSS said it will continue to strengthen its operatives to ensure absolute law and order in the state.

Source: Legit.ng