Nigerians have been urged to throw their support for Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa

The call was made to Nigerians by the Coalition of United Political Party (CUPP) on Thursday, January 26

The coalition said that Atiku's view on restructuring and education and his experience and maturity in politics is key to driving Nigeria to an expected end

On Thursday, January 26, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) adopted the Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as its 2023 presidential candidate.

Vanguard reports that CUPP's spokesperson, Henry Eze while speaking in Asaba, Delta state capital city said the coalition in 11 states of the south-south and southeast are in line with this decision.

Atiku and Okowa of the PDP have been endorsed by the Coalition of United Political Parties in Delta state. Photo: Ifeanyi Okowa

Led by its zonal chairman, Ken Ikeh, the coalition said the decision to adopt the Atiku-Okowa ticket is in line with the vision of the CUPP founding fathers.

Eze said:

“Atiku is an advocate of restructuring and has promised to champion devolution of power to federating states.

“Atiku, having been the Vice President of Nigeria is the most experienced of all the presidential candidates and besides, his joint ticket with Okowa satisfies the criteria of a Muslim-Christian ticket.

“Atiku’s choice of Okowa as running mate is an indication that the PDP presidential candidate cares for the Igbo people."

The Punch reports that the coalition stated that Atiku's view on restructuring and education and his experience and maturity in politics is key to driving Nigeria to an expected end.

Eze added:

“We urge all political stakeholders, opinion leaders and elders of the geopolitical zone and all Nigerians of good conscience to support Atiku."

