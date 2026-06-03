Dangote Refinery plans to expand by 700,000 bpd by 2028, enhancing its global fuel market position

Chief Executive David Bird highlights rising demand for aviation fuel as a key growth driver

Plans include evaluating options to boost total capacity to 2.1 million bpd and regional expansion

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has unveiled an ambitious plan to significantly expand its refining operations, with an additional 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) of processing capacity scheduled to come on stream by the end of 2028.

The expansion, announced by the refinery’s Chief Executive Officer, David Bird, is expected to strengthen the company's position in international fuel markets and potentially elevate the Lagos-based facility into the ranks of the world's largest refining complexes.

Dangote Refinery's CEO, David Bird, announces massive expansion plans. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

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Speaking at the S&P Global Energy Middle East Petroleum and Gas Conference in London, Bird disclosed that preparatory work for the project has already commenced, with critical equipment secured and construction contracts currently being finalised.

“We will bring 700,000 barrels per day of fully complex refining capacity on stream by the end of 2028,” Bird said while outlining the refinery’s long-term growth strategy.

Building on Africa’s largest refinery

The planned addition will complement the refinery’s existing 650,000 bpd capacity, already recognised as the largest single-train refinery in Africa.

Since commencing production, the facility has steadily increased output across key products, including petrol, diesel, aviation fuel and other refined petroleum products.

The refinery has also expanded its export footprint, supplying customers across Africa, Europe and other international markets.

Industry analysts believe the latest expansion could dramatically increase Dangote Refinery’s influence in global fuel trade, especially at a time when energy markets are adjusting to shifting supply chains, geopolitical tensions and disruptions affecting traditional refining hubs.

Aviation fuel exports drive growth

A key driver behind the refinery’s expansion strategy is the growing international demand for aviation fuel.

According to Bird, the refinery currently produces more jet fuel than the African market can absorb, creating substantial export opportunities.

“We’re very grateful to be seen as a reliable, high-quality and dependable supplier able to land our product competitively all over the world,” he said.

The company has emerged as a major supplier of Jet A1 fuel, leveraging its scale and competitive pricing to gain market share.

Earlier this year, the refinery reduced its ex-depot aviation fuel price from ₦1,750 per litre to ₦1,650 per litre, further boosting its attractiveness to domestic and international buyers.

Bigger ambitions beyond 2028

Beyond the immediate expansion project, Dangote Group is exploring even more ambitious long-term growth opportunities.

According to a report by PetroleumPriceNG, Bird revealed that the company is evaluating options that could eventually raise its total refining capacity to approximately 2.1 million barrels per day.

The group is also considering the possibility of establishing another refinery in East Africa as part of its regional expansion strategy.

Such developments would significantly deepen Africa’s refining capacity while positioning Nigeria as a major global hub for refined petroleum exports.

Strengthening Nigeria’s energy position

Recent industry data underscores the refinery’s rapid growth. Loading figures reviewed by Petroleumprice.ng showed that nearly 400,000 metric tonnes of petrol were shipped from the facility in May alone, highlighting its increasing commercial scale.

Dangote Refinery set to become the world's fifth-largest facility in 2028. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

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Market experts say the planned 700,000 bpd expansion could enhance the refinery’s ability to meet rising fuel demand across Africa while increasing exports to Europe, Asia and other international markets.

If completed on schedule, the project will rank among the largest refinery expansion programmes globally and further cement Dangote Refinery’s status as one of the most influential players in the international petroleum products market.

Dangote Refinery releases fresh petrol prices

Legit.ng earlier reported that barely 24 hours after announcing a reduction in the price of premium motor spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, Dangote Refinery has adjusted its ex-depot price upward, joining several other fuel depot operators in responding to renewed volatility in the global oil market.

The latest development comes after the refinery had cut petrol prices twice within two days, lowering its ex-depot rate from N1,275 per litre to N1,250 per litre.

However, fresh market data now indicate a reversal of that trend, as rising crude oil prices continue to influence domestic fuel prices.

Source: Legit.ng