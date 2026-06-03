A young lady displayed her admission letter online after being admitted into a master’s degree programme at the University of Ibadan

The young lady mentioned the course she applied for under the Faculty of Pharmacy and bragged about it in her social media post

Many people who read the post and saw the programme took to the comment section of her viral post to congratulate her

After she applied for a master’s programme at UI, the University of Ibadan has written an offer of provisional admission and registration for a higher degree course to a young lady.

The individual made this known via her media page as she mentioned that she is now a student of the Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Ibadan (UI), specifically in the Department of Pharmacognosy.

Lady celebrates as she secures master’s admission at University of Ibadan. Right Image for illustration purposes only. auntyajoke, Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT

Source: Twitter

Lady receives admission offer from UI

@auntyajoke_ took to her page, writing:

“Faculty of Pharmacy, UI”

“Department of Pharmacognosy.”

“I wanted it, I got it.”

She continued in her post, announcing that she had secured admission for an M.Sc at the school.

She added:

“Admission secured for my M.Sc.”

“Do not play with Ajoke Alagbo.”

“Not your regular herb seller.”

Lady trends after being admitted into University of Ibadan postgraduate programme. Photo source: Twitter/auntyajoke

Source: Twitter

Some of the words contained in the admission offer she allegedly received from the University of Ibadan read:

“Dear Mrs OLUBGAMI,”

“OFFER OF PROVISIONAL ADMISSION AND REGISTRATION FOR HIGHER DEGREE COURSE”

“With reference to your application for admission to a higher degree of this University in the Department of Pharmacognosy, it is my pleasure to inform you that the application is successful. Your registration will be on part-time basis for the degree of M.Sc [Pharmacognosy] in the First Semester of the 2025/26 academic session. Your supervisor(s) shall be.”

As she shared this on her page, many of her followers took to the comments section to celebrate with her.

Reactions as lady secures admission to UI

@SonshineSw17098 added:

"I Love what you are doing sis. I love Goal getters . I genuinely wish you well."

@Shyne_Ti asked:

"Congratulations. Plz I want to ask does UI offer part time time for M.sc."

@ArinzeOkpala2 shared:

"Congratulations and all the best!!"

@martinosofr wrote:

"Congratulations ma'am this is the news I expect in the light of the recent traditional medicine and orthodox medicine comparison. Wishing you success and may this lead you to more knowledge in preserving and advancing traditional medicine."

@ronkecarew noted:

"Way to go, more of us will follow suit in due time. Massive congratulations 🎊. Theres lot of benefits in herbs that should be harnessed. We need to start preserving our own."

@stayypositive2 said:

"AWOJIGINI KEKERE AWO GO TEAR ACL"

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan admission seeker has shared her experience online after graduating from another university.

She revealed that she applied to the University of Ibadan and the University of Lagos more than once but was not admitted. She also shared her JAMB scores and later mentioned that she graduated from another university with a high CGPA.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady has shared her journey after missing admission into the University of Ibadan during her first attempt.

She explained that she faced challenges with her WAEC results, but was later helped by her NECO results. Despite missing the cut-off mark at first, she eventually stayed determined and later secured admission into the University of Ibadan, where she completed her degree and broke a family education record.

University of Ibadan student shares JAMB score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan Law student has shared her JAMB score while advising an aspirant worried about admission chances.

She said she scored 257 in her JAMB and also did well in her post-UTME, which helped her secure admission to study Law at the University of Ibadan.

Source: Legit.ng