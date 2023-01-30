As the 2023 election approaches, Nigerians are jugging to reshape the destiny of the country through their votes in the forthcoming weeks

Just as the citizens have massively registered to vote, other key players particularly politicians are also putting permutations in place to ensure that the majority of the people vote for them

Among the key politicians are 2 women who have identified with hijab, an Islamic mode of dressing, and are likely to make strong statements in the 2023 election

Most women under hijab in some part of the country have face attacked for their choice of dressing and the acceptance of hijabs in some secondary schools have become a recurring issue in some part of the country.

However, the 2 women, Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (Binani) and Lailah Buhari, could make strong statements in the 2023 election based on the circumstances that surround their emergence and their political parties.

Note that there are many women under hijab contesting for elective positions in the 2023 election such as the deputy governorship candidate of APC in Kaduna, Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, and Oluranti Adebule, the APC Lagos west senatorial candidate.

Aishatu Binani

The senator representing Adamawa central is contesting to be governor of the state in the March 11 governorship election.

She would make a big statement if she won the election because she is the only female governorship candidate contesting under a major political party, All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 poll.

Binani is contesting against the incumbent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, who is seeking the people’s votes for his second-term ambition.

Adamawa is also the state of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the forthcoming poll.

Binani defeated the former governor Bindow Jibrilla, who later decamped to the PDP and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) pioneer chairman, Nuru Ribadu during the APC primary in the state.

Her defeating the bigwigs in the APC send a strong message to the incumbent PDP governor and her chances of winning could be said to be 50/50.

Laila Buhari

She is PDP Kano central senatorial candidate and the only female candidate across all political parties in Kano. This is one major reason why she is likely to make strong statement in the 2023 poll.

Her primary was recently upheld by the court of appeal as against the parallel faction that produced Nuhu Danburam, a former member of the house of representatives.

Danburam had earlier secured a favourable verdict at a federal high court but the appeal court upturned the judgment and asked the Independent National Electoral Commission to publish and recognise Buhari’s name.

Danburam is still challenging Buhari at the supreme court but Buhari has expressed optimism that the apex court ruling will be in his favour and that victory is certain in the February 25 election.

