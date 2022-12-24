The defection in the nation's main opposition party in recent days might pose a great threat to the party's chances in the forthcoming general elections

In fact, whilst the leadership of the party is yet to settle its internal wrangling among key stalwarts, some major stakeholders are defecting to other parties

interestingly, the opposition APC, NNPP and others are banking on the internal crisis rocking the PDP to gain conviction from electorates, ahead of the 2023 polls as the PDP continues to lose key party faithful

The presidential ambition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar is threatened by key happenings in the party.

In the buildup of the 2023 general elections, Alhaji Yusha’u Kebbe, a key stalwart of the PDP in Sokoto State on Friday, December 23, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kebbe gives a reason for his defection

Kebbe announced his defection at a press briefing in Sokoto, citing alleged poor leadership style, lack of people-oriented projects from the PDP-led administration in the state as some of the reasons for his action, The Nation reported.

He noted that he had contacted his loyalists in all the 23 Local Government Areas of the state before arriving at a decision.

According to him, most of his loyalists agreed that the PDP governorship candidate fielded for the 2023 election was part of the present administration in all ramifications, "therefore, his emergence is a continuation of the administration.”

I choose Wamakko, Kebbe noted

Speaking further, he added that some of his loyalists had opted to go with either Governor Aminu Tambuwal as the PDP leader or former Governor of the state, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko as the APC leader, adding, ”’ but I chose the path of Wamakko.”

Kebbe expressed optimism that APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has the capacity to govern Nigeria well as he had done when he served as the Lagos State Governor.

Kebbe speaks further on why he joined the APC

Kebbe added that the APC governorship candidate in Sokoto State, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu, would surely follow the footsteps of Wamakko.

According to him, he joined APC because of its strong desire to reposition the state and assured to partner with the actors in bringing the needed change.

