Maiduguri, Borno — Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, has described state electoral commissions as rigging tools for state governors.

El-Rufai stated this on Monday in Maiduguri, April 15, in his lead paper presentation titled: “Capacity Building Workshop on Enhancing Skills of Government Officials In Policy Implementation and Productive Human Resources Management”.

The former governor recalled the success of electronic voting in local government area elections he conducted during his tenure.

How northwest governor wrote council election results

He also narrated how a Northwest state governor wanted to use his pattern. Still, after availing himself of the technique used in conducting the elections, he went back to his state. He wrote the results of the local government elections he conducted instead of conducting them electronically.

The former governor, who expressed total support for abolishing state electoral commissions, stressed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) could handle all local government elections.

El-Rufai's comment reads in part:

“While I was the Governor of Kaduna State, I introduced electronic voting and conducted local government elections. After the election, we lost about three to four local government areas to the opposition, because of the credibility of the election. And because we were transparent in the election, some of those opposition candidates decamped to our party because of our fairness in the election."

