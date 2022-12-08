Osogbo, Osun state - Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called on the aggrieved members to forget the past and join the party ahead of the 2023 general election.

The PDP national chairman made the call on Wednesday, December 7, at the party's presidential rally in Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

PDP national chairman Iyrochia Ayu begs aggrieved members to forget the past and rejoin the party.

He noted that it was the unity of the party that made it defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2022 governorship election in Osun state.

"It shows what unity can do and as a united people, you made it possible for the PDP to win this strategic state," The Punch quoted him as saying.

PDP formed owned to be owned by ordinary people, not individual - Ayu

Speaking further, Ayu said the founding fathers of the PDP formed the party to be owned by ordinary people, not any individual.

He added that everybody in the party is important.

Ayu welcomes Yusuf Lasun

The PDP national chairman also expressed delight at the defection of the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yusuf Lasun, to the PDP.

Lasun was the Labour Party's governorship candidate in the 2022 Osun state election.

“I am happy that some people who are misled, who mistakenly left the party for one reason or the other are coming back today.

"I hope every other person will follow their example and come back to the PDP, because this is a party of hope, the party of the future.

“Whatever happens in the past, you should forget the past and reunite with every member because we have a big job ahead," the PDP chairman said.

Wike and the PDP crisis

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the PDP has yet to resolve the crisis rocking the party as five governors, G5 Governors, have stayed away from Atiku's campaign.

The governors led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers state want Ayu to be removed and replaced by a southerner to correct the imbalance of having a northern presidential candidate and northern national chairman.

The party, however, refused to grant their demand, saying Ayu will only vacate the seat if Atiku Abubakar wins in 2023.

Meanwhile, though the governors are not campaigning for Atiku, they have also resolved they would not leave the PDP.

