Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, reassured Nigerians that if elected president next year, he would ensure that the men and women who would form his cabinet were appointed strictly based on merit and the federal character. Atiku said.

The former vice president said, unlike the current All Progressives Congress (APC) administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, which had been widely accused of open nepotism in the filling of key positions, his government would ensure that all geographical zones were equally represented in appointments into his cabinet.

He challenged his APC counterpart, Bola Tinubu, to reveal his name and background.

But the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of APC said PDP was merely engaging in another round of mudslinging by asking Tinubu to reveal his identity.

Relatedly, about 10, 000 members of a political pressure group, Arewa Decides (AD), made up of youths from the 21 local government areas of Adamawa State, drummed up support for the Atiku ahead of the 2023 general election.

Atiku explained, “In making all appointments, and not just in appointing security chiefs, I mean all appointments across the board, only merit, balanced with federal character, will be my government’s criteria. I make a bold promise, which every Nigerian citizen at home and abroad can hold me to: we will carry every geopolitical zone along.”

Atiku assured Nigerians, irrespective of ethnicity, region, and religion, that the entire nation would be his constituency.

“At the barest minimum, they can expect their security of life and property, as well as their economic situation to improve under the administration that we will form in 2023, God willing,” he added.

Responding to a question on his assessment of the campaigns so far, the presidential hopeful expressed delight with the process, adding that no presidential candidate in the 2023 election has gone round the country the way he has done.

The former vice president stated, “My team and I feel very confident with the campaigns. If you go granular, you will see that no other presidential campaign has traversed Nigeria like we have done, and are still doing.

“We project our vision and patriotism to citizens of our great nation, and then feed off the love from Nigerians on the campaign trail and rallies.

“Our people have been through a lot. And when they listen to us, they can see that God, in His Infinite Wisdom and Mercy, is sending them relief.”

