The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has boasted that he will defeat Bola Tinubu of APC and his counterpart in Labour Party, Peter Obi, in the southeast

Atiku expressed confidence while maintaining that he remains the only qualified presidential candidate in the 2023 election

Charles Aniagwu, who is the spokesperson of the PDP presidential campaign council made the comment in Asaba on Sunday while reacting to the party's rally in Anambra

Asaba, Delta - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has confidently told his counterparts in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Labour Party (LP) the region he will win.

The former vice president said Bola Tinubu of the APC and Peter Obi of LP cannot defeat him in the southeast region, adding that he has always won the region, New Telegraph reported.

Atiku says he will defeat Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu in southeast Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Atiku said he is confident of winning the region with the governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate, and that he remained the most qualified presidential candidate.

The presidential hopeful, however, did not rule out the chances of Tinubu and Obi gathering votes in their areas but boasted that the votes would not be enough for any of them to defeat him.

Charles Aniagwu, the spokesperson to the PDP presidential campaign council, disclosed this in Delta on Sunday, December 18, while reacting to the party's rally in Anambra

His statement reads in part:

“Atiku is not just speaking and making promises his chances both in the South East and elsewhere in the country are far brighter than even the northern star and that is on the basis of his pedigree in time past.”

