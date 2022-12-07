Months after contesting for governor on the Labour Party's platform in Osun state, Lasun Yusuf officially defected to the PDP on Wednesday, December 7

The defection of the strong politician has continued to generate mixed reactions on social media

This is as many would have expected the former guber candidate to work for Peter Obi's victory in the southwest state

Osun state - The defection of Lasun Yusuf, a prominent politician in Osun state, from the Labour Party to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has continued to generate heated reactions on social media, especially Twitter.

Yusuf, who contested for the 2022 governorship election in Osun state under the LP, was expected to work for the victory of the party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the southwestern state in 2023.

Lasun Yusuf, the Labour Party governorship candidate in the Osun 2022 election, has defected to the PDP. Photo credits: @TheNationNews, @Tony_Ogbuagu

Source: Twitter

However, his defection means he will now work for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Lasuf Yusuf's defection: How Nigerians are reacting

JJ Omojuwa, a PR expert and social media influencer, said on Twitter with some touch of sarcasm:

"The gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party in the just concluded Osun elections - former good Nigerian and an embodiment of the new Nigeria whilst an LP member - Hon. Yusuf Lasun has now joined the PDP. He left with the LP’s massive 2000+ Osun votes from the election."

Premier, @SodiqTade, tweeted:

"Labour Party Gubernatorial Candidate in Osun State and Peter Obi right hand man in South West, Rt. Hon. Lasun Yusuf has just joined the winning team in Osun State today."

Dr. Charles Odogwu, @DrCharlesOdogwu, said:

"The same "Lasun Yusuf" PDP boys mocked for getting only 2000 votes despite dragging Peter Obi into his show of shame is who they are celebrating today.

"Lmao How long will it take you guys to understand that 2023 election will not be about party but individuals in the race?"

Tolulope Oyelaran, @Oyelarantolu, said:

"Politics is funny. When we told PDP guys that Lasun Yusuf, the LP Guber candidate worked for Adeleke's victory, they refuted with mockery.

"Now that the fellow will be decamping to PDP after the deed is done, they're celebrating profusely of receiving a stalwart."

OGBUAGU, @Tony_Ogbuagu, said:

"If you can’t beat them, you join them. Lasun Yusuf welcome to PDP where there is electoral value on the ballot.

"Next year, when the other one loses, he will also come back."

Source: Legit.ng