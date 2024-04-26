Nigerian singer Zinoleesky was called out once more after a social media user tried to encourage his countrymen to listen to his new release

According to the young man on Elon Musk’s X, the Marlian signee dropped 3 singles in a row and hyped him for his prowess

Recall that the Ma Pariwo hitmaker has been embroiled in some controversy since the death of his colleague Mohbad

A Nigerian man has come under fire after he took to social media to shower praises on Singer Zinoleesky’s latest release, ‘Element’.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the musician mentioned that his album would free Nigerians from the shackles of bad music they have been listening to for a very long time.

Zinoleesky's new songs get criticized by Nigerians. Credit: @zinoleesky

Source: Instagram

An X user identified as Osama took to the microblogging platform hype the Marlian signee’s new song and noted that it was time for Nigerians to accept him into the scene.

Recall that Zino got into the black book of his countrymen after a video of his late colleague Mohbad surfaced, accusing him of snitching on the deceased.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

See the post below:

Nigerians react to the post on Zinoleesky’s songs

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

wendy_adamma:

"The song sweet when you mute am."

big_vhictor:

"Oga he’s cancelled!"

ninipinky_:

"We no go still stream am button >>"

official_ayojenmy:

"Same pattern don tired me ooo abi e no tired you ni???? Well na RuNation we be for here sha."

erenjegodwin:

"This em style sef don tire person … come be like say all his song the sound the same."

ololademi69:

"Element ko cement ni same pattern @seyi_vibez say different pattern NSNV."

olaniyi_ibrahim_olamide:

"Nah rubbish shey nah wetin d werey Dey brag on be this Awon erudict yii."

_justfocusss:

"Still same bragging shiIt‍♂️. Make e change the theme of his songs na. Na you sabi pass, you don talk am tire.You get 458 Italia Ferrari,we don hear that one tire too."

tommynaira4:

"Una go dey hype rubbish Omoohh."

rosythrone:

"If you like stream an, If you nor like nor stream an! Na una papa business."

mini_makanakii:

"But shey zino sef no listen to this song before he drop ham nii?? Cos portable sef no fit dey sing like this."

olashogo_pf33:

"Make this guy shut up Jae … he used to be one of gen z favourite but ever since moh is gone , I stopped liking them … if they don’t give us evidence & the story behind Moh death … this whole streaming will be cancelled."

Zinoleesky speaks about his mansion

Legit.ng had reported that Zinolessky had opened up after a rumour started trailing the mansion he just unveiled.

A man had claimed that he was flaunting the same house that Naira Marley bought for him in 2023.

Reacting to the negative news, Zinoleesky made an Instagram Live session where he took his fans on tour of the new property just to prove that it was not his former property.

Source: Legit.ng