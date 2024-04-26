A Nigerian man took his 5-month-old son away from his wife after seeing that she was the one driving herself out

The man expressed worry that she might crash the car with her 'bad driving skills' while their baby was in the car

According to him, his wife was fond of crashing people’s fences and he didn't want anything bad to happen to their little son

A funny Nigerian man has left netizens rolling on the floor after tackling his wife over her 'poor driving skills'.

A video showed him taking away his 5-month-old son from her car after he found out that she was driving out herself.

Nigerian man stops wife from driving out with child Photo credit: @dlulusfamily/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man taunts wife over driving skills

The man identified on TikTok as @dlulus_family on TikTok rushed to take his 5-month-old son away from his wife who was about to drive out.

He insisted that he would not allow her to drive out with their son, claiming that she had bad driving skills.

The funny man further pleaded with people to hold their fences tight and avoid his wife's car because she was fond of crashing fences.

He captioned the video:

“My wife want to drive out with my 5 months old son With her driving skills. Hitting peoples fence up and down!! I carry my son asap.

"Port harcourt people make una hold una fence madam space management don drive out abeg all PH drivers avoid any Ash lexus Es350 way fair woman drive abeg. I no get strength to fix two cars again please.”

Dlulus_family is well known for documenting their daily life on their official TikTok account for viewers to watch.

Reactions as man trashes wife's driving skill

The comments section on TikTok was filled with reactions from netizens, especially ladies who claimed that their husbands also troll them.

@user7477960743100Asabeadih said:

“My husband always beg me not to carry own son when I want to drive far.”

Mrs O reacted:

“Nah my husband be this.”

Lily_kay said:

“U even get mind give her key again... my husband no go try am.”

user1710368064117 said:

“See the way she even hold steering, e good as you carry your pikin.”

Babygirl reacted:

“Lol just send her driving school more 2 weeks, and when u dey drive make she dey passenger sit dey watch n learn.”

Makeup artist in Ibadan|ilorin said:

“The knock on the window was like aeeyyo pause.”

Watch the video below:

Man forgets wife after driving out with her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 55-year-old man mistakenly left his wife in the middle of nowhere when they were travelling for the New Year holiday.

The husband named Boontom Chaimoon was the one behind the wheel when he suddenly said he wanted to stop and pee.

Source: Legit.ng