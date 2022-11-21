Mass political rallies in various states are part and parcel of every campaign season in Nigeria and beyond

As the country prepares for the next general elections, such rallies and processions are expected to be frequent

In Kano state, over 20 people passed out due to apparent exhaustion and overcrowding in a pro-APC rally

Kano - No fewer than 23 persons were reported to have slumped among the crowd during the Permanent Voter Cards’ walk show organised in Kano state by the North-West Tinubu/Shettima campaign support group on Sunday, November 20.

Punch newspaper reports that the one-million-man march started from the Emir’s palace in the ancient city and reached its climax at the Government House cenotaph roundabout where Governor Abdullahi Ganduje received the support group.

The pro-Tinubu rally was attended by the son of the APC presidential candidate Seyi. Photo credit: @IU_Wakilii

According to the report, the march saw many performances by power bike riders, horse riders, musicians, men and women cladded in different attires depicting the political party.

First aid workers and security officers were alsio busy ensuring the safety of those present and managing the traffic which brought most parts of the city to a standstill.

Addressing newsmen at the event, the director of the group, Bappa Babba-Danagundi, expressed excitement over the successful conduct of the rally, describing Tinubu’s candidacy as a done deal in Kano.

He said:

“I thank the Almighty God for the successful conduct of this event which shows how people have accepted and responded to our mobilisation activities for the success of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the coming 2023 general election.

“It is clear that the Tinubu presidency in Kano is a done deal.”

2023: APC, Tinubu’s victory in Kano, done deal, says Ganduje

Vanguard newspaper quoted Governor Ganduje as saying Tinubu can be rest assured of victory in the state in the forthcoming general elections.

The governor said APC in Kano is strong and united, devoid of any form of crisis within the rank and file, which made the party stand a better chance to emerge victorious in the elections.

2023: No presidential candidate better than Tinubu, says Ribadu

On his part, former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has declared that no presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2023 general elections is better than Tinubu.

Ribadu, a former presidential candidate on the platform of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria, made the comment on Thursday, November 10 during the inauguration of the APC's directorate of stakeholder relations.

The Adamawa-born politician said the job of galvanising support for APC has been made easy with the emergence of Tinubu as the party's standard bearer.

2023 elections: My opponents confused, lack direction, says Tinubu

Meanwhile, Tinubu has taken a jibe at his opponents in the forthcoming election, saying they are confused and lack direction.

The APC presidential candidate made the comment during a town hall meeting with mining and agro-processing stakeholders in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital on Thursday, November 10.

He said his opponents rather than articulating issue-based campaigns, are resorting to open attack on persons and personalities.

Source: Legit.ng