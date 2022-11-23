Bola Tinubu's presidential bid has been greeted with yet another setback ahead of the 2023 general election

Some of the top members of the Oyo state chapter of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) recently defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

An emerging report confirmed that 400 hundred members of the APC switched camp to the PDP and declared their allegiance to Atiku Abubakar

Oyo, Ibadan - The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has been hit with an unwanted development as over 400 members of the Oyo state chapter switched to the camp of its archrival, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Comrade Raji Akeem Kolawole, who led the defectors, revealed that they would be pledging their utmost allegiance to Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The rivalry of Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu has further been reignited in Oyo state as the PDP flagbearer poached over 400 APC members. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

As reported by the Daily Independent, the defectors were received on Tuesday, November 22 by Olubukola Olayinka, the leader of the Atiku/Okowa Support Movement in Oyo state.

Speaking to the defectors, Olayinka noted a colossal task ahead, noting that the movement aims to rescue Nigeria and Nigerians from saboteurs.

Olayinka urged party members and supporters to sustain the energy at which they have been campaigning for the presidency of Atiku.

She stated that the defection of 400 APC members was a good omen and a sign that the momentum is high and the party is prime for victory ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Olayinka also revealed that:

“There is also rededication of many members of our party, PDP, across all 33 Local Government Areas in Oyo state to the presidential project of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar having realised he is the only politician among all the presidential candidates with a nationalistic disposition to unify Nigeria and deliver the nation from the edge of total collapse that the APC government has led helplessly Nigerians.”

She revealed that the entire Oyo state is entirely on the side of Atiku and his quest to become the next president of Nigeria at the 2023 presidential polls.

She said:

“We shall commit every drop of our sweat, resources, energy, and time as well as everything humanly possible to ensure he emerges as Nigeria’s next president come 2023.”

Defectors reveals reason for dumping Tinubu for Atiku

Similarly, Akeem, who led the defectors, said the APC had failed Nigerians and destabilised the nation.

He said:

“Although we started as PDP members in 1998 prior to the 1999 election, we left in 2016 to join the APC, but we have decided to come back home through Mayoress Olayinka because APC has neither benefited us as politicians nor Nigerians as a people.

“After Mayoress Olayinka talked to us to return home, we felt this is a woman of great value and pedigree in terms of leadership and integrity.”

Source: Legit.ng