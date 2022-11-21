All the odds seem to favour the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 presidential election

Recently, Bola Tinubu, the APC's presidential candidate, got the party's assurance in Zamfara state that he would be massively voted for

Senator Kabiru Marafa confirmed this development, stating that consultative meetings have been held with major stakeholders on his behalf

The presidential bid for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has received yet another boost following a major affirmation of victory from Senator Kabiru Marafa of Zamfara state.

The APC chieftain who leads the Tinubu presidential campaign in the state revealed that Tinubu would be voted massively by citizens at the presidential polls to protect his votes.

The duo of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar have been tipped as the top two contenders for the presidential polls in 202. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Senator Marafa made this on Sunday, November 20, at the state capital Gusau during an interactive session with news following the conclusion of two-consultative meetings with relevant stakeholders in the state.

As reported by The Nation newspaper, Senator Marafa said a series of interfaces had been held between himself and some major groups within the state to foster the presidential bid of Tinubu.

He said:

“We held meetings and sensitised different groups and organisations, including traditional and religious leaders in the state.

“We also met with students, community-based organisations, farmers associations, and several other groups to sensitise them to vote for Bola Tinubu as the next president of the country.”

The former lawmaker stated that the essence of the consultative meetings was geared towards democratic reasons as well as for good democracy.

Senator makes campaign promises to citizens

Meanwhile, the former lawmaker pledged to establish the North West Development Commission to tackle the challenges of the people within the region.

He also lauded the incumbent governor, Bellow Matawallle, for his warm reception and for allowing the consultative committee to succeed in its consultative attempts with major stakeholders over the past two weeks.

He also didn’t fail to appreciate all the stakeholders that were engaged during the meetings.

Senator Marafa says he is confident that the array of people in the state’s campaign council is competent and full of capacity.

Source: Legit.ng