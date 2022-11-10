A former anti-graft chief has endorsed Bola Tinubu for president, saying he is the best among all the candidates

Nuhu Ribadu, former EFCC boss and APC chieftain, says Tinubu's victory is certain because of his political network across the country

Ribadu, however, warned APC members to relent in their efforts to ensure the victory of Tinubu in the forthcoming polls

FCT, Abuja - Former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has declared that no presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2023 general elections is better than that of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ribadu, a former presidential candidate on the platform of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria, made the comment on Thursday, November 10 during the inauguration of the APC's directorate of stakeholder relations attended by a Legit.ng reporter.

The Adamawa-born politician said the job of galvanising support for APC has been made easy with the emergence of Tinubu as the party's standard bearer.

His words:

“Luckily for us, our job is cut out for us. We have the most saleable product in the market today.

“There is no one candidate out there that is better than our own. Asiwaju Tinubu is an accomplished human being and a thorough bred administrator and maverick politician.

“He has something to show from his glowing antecedent, he will not learn on the job. He also has a wide network of friends and associates everywhere in Nigeria, which makes our job of outreach very much easier.

“Though this election is literally a walk over for us, we should not leave anything to chances. We should not under-rate our opponents. We should work assiduously to make the margin of winning too wide that the victory will be massive and sweet.”

He also appealed to members of the directorate to work as a team, and avoid acrimony while discharging their duties.

Pioneer APC chairman, Bisi Akande speaks after inaugurating committee

Former Osun state governor and pioneer chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande conducted the inauguration of the committee.

Akande stated that the APC-led government has done well since taken over the reins of the country since May 29, 2015.

He further stated that Tinubu has the capability to superintend over Nigeria successfully despite the country's diverse society.

2023: Tinubu risks losing Kano over APC crisis, says Ado-Doguwa

Meanwhile, the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, has raised an alarm over the crisis rocking the APC in Kano state, warning that the ruling party may lose the presidential election in the state in 2023.

Ado-Doguwa made the comment at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, November 4.

According to him, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had left the APC structure in Kano in the hands of those who were disorganising the party.

2023: Wike, aggrieved PDP governors to work for Bola Tinubu

In a related development, there are indications that the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar will not be supported by five of the party's governors in his quest to be the next president of Nigeria.

Four of the party's governors have decided to pitch their tent with Tinubu ahead of the 2023 elections.

While the remaining governor is said to be rooting for the emergence of Labour Party's Peter Obi at the polls.

