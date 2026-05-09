A Nigerian woman who stayed in the United Kingdom shared how she and her family returned to her country to start all over again

She shared the reason for her return and why she decided to go into the palm oil business after her return to Nigeria

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the lady’s decision to return to Nigeria and her business

A Nigerian woman who has a master's degree left the United Kingdom and returned to Nigeria to start all over again.

She stated that people questioned her decision, but she chose her "peace over pounds."

A master's graduate who returned to Nigeria from the UK turns palm oil seller. Photo: @aqorafoodspalmoil

Source: TikTok

Woman who returned to Nigeria starts business

In a TikTok post by @aqorafoodspalmoil, the lady shared why she decided to start selling palm oil upon her return to Nigeria.

She stated that she had to build her business from scratch because she couldn't go back to her bank job.

The lady also said she graduated with a distinction during her master's degree in business, and decided to use that knowledge in building her brand.

See her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail woman's return to Nigeria

Abike gold said:

"God bless your business,planning to take the bold step soon …The work and stress here is making my bone weak."

RM said:

"Very inspiring, I grew up in the US, though retired, I tell a lot of the young stars that, there are more opportunities in Nigeria with less stress if the person is hard working."

Breemco Foods said:

"Awwwn, well done ma’am … Palm oil is a great business and I pray we suceed more than our expectations."

BeccaOfNottz said:

"I pray God continue to elongate you and make you reach the right audience."

EvaGreenTee said;

"God is faithful to His promise. Keep, keeping faithful and be focused on God. Best wishes and more grace in JESUS name. Amen."

theluxetreats said:

"We’ll done 🙌🙌🙌 Your business will spread to all parts of the world and you will supply kings and queens in Jesus name."

BoD -david said:

"Kudos,but you make the money there before you came back and invest it Nigeria,but try to guide that your investment ,🙏,up,up."

August said:

"So we that we’re still in the UK is choosing pounds over peace?"

ULOMEDA said:

"Buh why are you people always agitative when people says they went back. It’s their choice, what’s given you joy might be something else to another person."

A UK-based master’s graduate who returned to Nigeria starts palm oil business. Photo: @aqorafoodspalmoil

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng