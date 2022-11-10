APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken a swipe at his opponents in the forthcoming 2023 elections

Tinubu accused the opposition of promoting untruths and ugly rumours about his personality in the build-up to the elections

He also accused the PDP of squandering the goodwill bestowed on them by masses of the country when they held power

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Lafia - All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, says his opponents in the 2023 contest are confused and lack direction.

Nigerian Tribune newspaper reports that Tinubu made the comment during a town hall meeting with mining and agro-processing stakeholders in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital on Thursday, November 10.

Tinubu described his opponents in next year's presidential contest as confused people. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

The former governor of Lagos state said his opponents rather than articulating issue-based campaigns, are resorting to open attack on persons and personalities, adding that they lacked focus and direction.

Apparently referring to the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s administration in the past, he said they squandered the goodwill and betrayed the trust bestowed on them by masses of the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His words:

“We shall allow the desperate, devoid-of-substance campaigns of others engage in divisive identity politics and the promotion of untruths and ugly rumours.

“We, the APC, shall continue to stand before the Nigerian people to discuss the real issues of the day and offer insight into the policy solutions we intend to deploy to solve them. In this, we remain the best and only hope for progressive good governance in Nigeria.

“Few nations are as well-endowed as Nigeria, given our industrious, energetic population and our vast inventory of land, water and natural resources.

“Our beloved nation has abundant, commercially viable solid mineral deposits such as coal, limestone, iron ore, bitumen, lead, zinc, gold and a variety of gemstones.

“It is the obligation of government to use these gifts wisely to benefit the nation and improve the living standards of the average Nigerian.”

The presidential candidate said the solid mineral sector alone can turn around the fortune of the country, noting that Ajaokuta Steel Company would become operational and be contributing to the country’s GDP.

2023: APC support group promises to deliver 5 million votes for Tinubu

Meanwhile, a support group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of BAT Progressive Movement (BPM) has vowed to deliver five million votes to Tinubu in 2023.

The Nation newspaper reports that the group gave the assurance at the inauguration of BPM’s 15-man working committee in Lagos on Thursday, November 10.

BPM’s Lagos coordinator, Hon. Alabi Mariam, affirmed the readiness of the support group to deliver the votes through mobilisation.

2023: No presidential candidate better than Tinubu, says Ribadu

On his part, former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has declared that no presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2023 general elections is better than Tinubu.

Ribadu, a former presidential candidate on the platform of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria, made the comment on Thursday, November 10 during the inauguration of the APC's directorate of stakeholder relations.

The Adamawa-born politician said the job of galvanising support for APC has been made easy with the emergence of Tinubu as the party's standard bearer.

2023: Wike, aggrieved PDP governors to work for Bola Tinubu

In a related development, there are indications that the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar will not be supported by five of the party's governors in his quest to be the next president of Nigeria.

Four of the party's governors have decided to pitch their tent with Tinubu ahead of the 2023 elections.

While the remaining governor is said to be rooting for the emergence of Labour Party's Peter Obi at the polls.

Source: Legit.ng