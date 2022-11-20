Nigeria's main opposition political party, PDP has announced it will continue its presidential campaigns

The party and its officials are heading to the northeast of Gombe in continuation of its nationwide rallies

The PDP also invited all its officials and supporters to come out in support of the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has announced it will hold its 2023 presidential campaign rally in Gombe state on Monday, November 21.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Director General, PDP presidential campaign organisation and Sokoto state governor, Rt Aminu Tambuwal.

Governor Tambuwal urged all the party's supporters to come out enmasse in support of the PDP. Photo credit: Sokoto state government

Venue of the presidential rally has been slated for Gombe township stadium, Gombe state by 11 am prompt.

Tambuwal urged all elected members and party faithful to be present, at the event in the northeast state.

His words:

“This is to cordially invite all elected PDP governors, Members of PDP National Working committee, National Assembly members, PDP NEC members, members of PDP Board of Trustees, state chapters, former governors, former ministers, PDP candidates, and stakeholders to the Borno state presidential campaign rally.”

2023: PDP hosts rally in Borno as Atiku vows to end insecurity, reduce taxation

PDP recently held its presidential campaign rally in Borno which witnessed a massive turnout with the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar vowing to ensure the people of the state feel the presence of government if elected President in 2023 general election.

Atiku also vowed to end insecurity in the northeast, reactivate the Lake Chad Basin in Borno and reduce the exorbitant taxation policy in the state if elected.

The PDP presidential candidate and his running mate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa also visited the Shehu of Borno before the rally.

Shehu of Borno receives Atiku, laments neglect of Chad Basin for 8 years

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garba lamented the neglect in the operation of the Lake Chad Basin when Atiku visited him.

The traditional ruler urged the PDP presidential candidate to prioritise the project if he is elected in the 2023 polls.

He also called on the former vice president to do all that he can to reinvigorate the Chad Basin, which he said is connected to the overall well-being of the people of Borno and its environs.

