Atiku Abubakar has been urged to prioritise the reinvigoration of the Lake Chad Basin if he is elected president

This was the stance of the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garba when the PDP presidential candidate paid him a courtesy call

The revered monarch lamented that the largest endorheic basin in Africa has been abandoned in the last eight years

Maiduguri - The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garba has lamented the neglect in the operation of the Lake Chad Basin.

Speaking when he hosted the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday, November 9 the traditional ruler urged the PDP presidential candidate to prioritise the project if he is elected in the 2023 polls.

Shehu of Borno urged the former vice president to focus on four key challenges facing Borno. Photo credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

He also called on the former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar to do all that he can to reinvigorate the Chad Basin, which he said is connected to the overall well-being of the people of Borno and its environs.

The traditional ruler said:

“The total neglect of the Chad Basin has had serious adverse effects on the economic fortunes of the people.”

Atiku was in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital for the presidential campaign rally of the PDP, but paid a courtesy visit to the Shehu before proceeding to the campaign grounds.

The PDP presidential flag-bearer thanked the Shehu for hosting him and his entourage.

Source: Legit.ng