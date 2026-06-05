LASU has secured a ₦3 billion TETFund-backed Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Sciences.

The state university has emerged as the sole Southwest beneficiary after a national evaluation process

The project has been set to advance research, robotics, cybersecurity, and digital skills development

Lagos State University (LASU) has been selected as the sole beneficiary in the Southwest for a new ₦3 billion Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Cyber Sciences (ARCS).

The centre is being funded under the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) 2026 Special Intervention Projects.

TETFund approves N3bn AI and robotics centre for LASU after competitive national assessment. Photo: Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The announcement, made on Thursday, June 4 via the university’s official X handle @LASUOfficial, confirmed that the centre will focus on training and research in artificial intelligence, robotics, cybersecurity, coding, and other digital technologies.

According to the statement, TETFund approved the sum of N3,000,000,000.00 for the project after what it termed a “rigorous national evaluation process.”

LASU said it emerged ahead of other institutions based on its “demonstrated capacity, existing institutional infrastructure, and a verifiable track record of excellence in emerging digital technologies.”

LASU affirms leadership in digital education space

The university further stated that its selection shows its growing reputation as the “Most Digitally Advanced State University in Nigeria,” a claim it linked to years of investment in ICT systems and digital academic and administrative processes.

“The recognition affirms Lagos State University’s well-earned standing as the ‘Most Digitally Advanced State University in Nigeria,’” the statement read.

The project is expected to strengthen research and innovation while preparing students with skills needed in the global digital economy. LASU added that the centre aligns with TETFund’s goal of closing Nigeria’s digital skills gap and boosting national capacity in technology-driven fields.

LASU secures ₦3bn TETFund AI centre after rigorous national selection process and digital evaluation. Photo: LASUOfficial

Source: Instagram

On his part, Vice-Chancellor, Distinguished Professor Ibiyemi Ibilola Olatunji-Bello, said the approval is both an achievement and a responsibility. She congratulated the university community and expressed gratitude to the Federal Government and TETFund for the investment.

LASU management also pledged to ensure the centre delivers value not just to students and staff, but to the wider Nigerian society.

LASU student wins N50m innovation grant

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Lagos State University student, Taiwo Goodness Ukwedje, won a N50 million Student Venture Capital Grant for his housing innovation project, selected from over 30,000 applicants nationwide.

The university, which said the award highlights its growing reputation in innovation, noted that another LASU student had recently secured the same grant, strengthening its record of national recognition in entrepreneurship.

Ukwedje’s project, a housing platform designed to reduce accommodation fraud by connecting users to verified listings, was praised by LASU officials as evidence of strong student development and innovation-focused training.

LASU VC addresses students ahead of exam season

Previously, Legit.ng disclosed that the Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University, Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, congratulated students as the second semester examinations begin for the 2025/2026 academic session.

She urged students to prepare diligently, stay focused, and maintain a positive mindset.

Source: Legit.ng