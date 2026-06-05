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LASU Secures N3bn Federal Grant After “Rigorous” National Selection Process
Education

LASU Secures N3bn Federal Grant After “Rigorous” National Selection Process

by  Ololade Olatimehin
3 min read
  • LASU has secured a ₦3 billion TETFund-backed Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Sciences.
  • The state university has emerged as the sole Southwest beneficiary after a national evaluation process
  • The project has been set to advance research, robotics, cybersecurity, and digital skills development

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Lagos State University (LASU) has been selected as the sole beneficiary in the Southwest for a new ₦3 billion Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Cyber Sciences (ARCS).

The centre is being funded under the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) 2026 Special Intervention Projects.

LASU emerges as sole Southwest beneficiary of ₦3bn federal AI and cyber sciences project
TETFund approves N3bn AI and robotics centre for LASU after competitive national assessment. Photo: Photo: Getty
Source: Getty Images

The announcement, made on Thursday, June 4 via the university’s official X handle @LASUOfficial, confirmed that the centre will focus on training and research in artificial intelligence, robotics, cybersecurity, coding, and other digital technologies.

According to the statement, TETFund approved the sum of N3,000,000,000.00 for the project after what it termed a “rigorous national evaluation process.”

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LASU said it emerged ahead of other institutions based on its “demonstrated capacity, existing institutional infrastructure, and a verifiable track record of excellence in emerging digital technologies.”

LASU affirms leadership in digital education space

The university further stated that its selection shows its growing reputation as the “Most Digitally Advanced State University in Nigeria,” a claim it linked to years of investment in ICT systems and digital academic and administrative processes.

“The recognition affirms Lagos State University’s well-earned standing as the ‘Most Digitally Advanced State University in Nigeria,’” the statement read.

The project is expected to strengthen research and innovation while preparing students with skills needed in the global digital economy. LASU added that the centre aligns with TETFund’s goal of closing Nigeria’s digital skills gap and boosting national capacity in technology-driven fields.

LASU celebrates ₦3bn AI centre approval aimed at boosting research and tech skills
LASU secures ₦3bn TETFund AI centre after rigorous national selection process and digital evaluation. Photo: LASUOfficial
Source: Instagram

On his part, Vice-Chancellor, Distinguished Professor Ibiyemi Ibilola Olatunji-Bello, said the approval is both an achievement and a responsibility. She congratulated the university community and expressed gratitude to the Federal Government and TETFund for the investment.

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LASU management also pledged to ensure the centre delivers value not just to students and staff, but to the wider Nigerian society.

LASU student wins N50m innovation grant

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Lagos State University student, Taiwo Goodness Ukwedje, won a N50 million Student Venture Capital Grant for his housing innovation project, selected from over 30,000 applicants nationwide.

The university, which said the award highlights its growing reputation in innovation, noted that another LASU student had recently secured the same grant, strengthening its record of national recognition in entrepreneurship.

Ukwedje’s project, a housing platform designed to reduce accommodation fraud by connecting users to verified listings, was praised by LASU officials as evidence of strong student development and innovation-focused training.

LASU VC addresses students ahead of exam season

Previously, Legit.ng disclosed that the Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University, Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, congratulated students as the second semester examinations begin for the 2025/2026 academic session.

She urged students to prepare diligently, stay focused, and maintain a positive mindset.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ololade Olatimehin avatar

Ololade Olatimehin (Editorial Assistant) Olatimehin Ololade is a seasoned communications expert with over 7 years of experience, skilled in content creation, team leadership, and strategic communications, with a proven track record of success in driving engagement and growth. Spearheaded editorial operations, earning two promotions within 2 years (Giantability Media Network). Currently an Editorial Assistant at Legit.ng. She holds a B.Sc. and an M.Sc. in Mass Communication from UNILAG and NOUN, respectively. Contact me at Olatimehin.ololade@corp.legit.ng

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