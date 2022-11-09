Atiku Abubakar says he will prioritise the reinvigoration of the Lake Chad Basin if he is elected president

The PDP presidential candidate made the pledge while addressing his party's supporters in Borno state

Thousands of party members and supporters of the main opposition party thronged the venue of the PDP rally

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Maiduguri - Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, has vowed to end insecurity in the northeast, reactivate the Lake Chad Basin in Borno and reduce the exorbitant taxation policy in the state if elected as president in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

The former vice president said this when he addressed a massive crowd of PDP supporters at the Ramat Square in Maiduguri.

Atiku made a stop at the palace of the Shehu of Borno before proceeding to the campaign venue. Photo credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

Atiku and his entourage, including his running mate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and the director general of the PDP presidential campaign council, Rt. Hon Aminu Tambuwal had earlier visited the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garba before proceeding to the venue of the rally.

At the palace, the Shehu of Borno specifically listed about four areas needing urgent government intervention in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He told Atiku to prioritize those areas if he is elected the president of the country in 2023.

Addressing the crowd, Atiku said:

“Before I arrived here, I visited the Shehu of Borno and in his address, he requested us to attend to about four or five issues that are the problems in Borno.

“One of them is to restore peace and security in the state. and I promise you that by the grace of God, if PDP is elected, we shall restore peace and order in Borno state.

“Secondly, he requested us to make sure that we reactivate Chad Basin development so that our farmers can go back to farm so that we can produce food and reduce unemployment.

“He requested that we should make sure the local governments are supplied with electricity which we promise, we would do.

“Again, he requested that we should reactivate the exploration of oil in the Chad Basin which we promise to do by the grace of God.”

Atiku thanked the people of Borno for the massive reception accorded him in the state, and urged them to vote for PDP at all levels during the 2023 polls.

He added:

“People of Borno, we thank you very much for this reception and support. We look forward to the day you will vote for PDP.

“Enough of hunger, enough of insecurity, enough of unemployment, enough of sufferings and enough of too much taxation. We will make sure that you are exempted from exorbitant taxation.”

Shehu of Borno receives Atiku, laments neglect of Chad Basin for 8 years

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garba lamented the neglect in the operation of the Lake Chad Basin when Atiku visited him.

The traditional ruler urged the PDP presidential candidate to prioritise the project if he is elected in the 2023 polls.

He also called on the former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar to do all that he can to reinvigorate the Chad Basin, which he said is connected to the overall well-being of the people of Borno and its environs.

2023: Atiku Abubakar says Arewa needs a pan-Nigerian leader

Recall that Atiku recently said that the credential of national inclusivity, not ethnicity should be an ideal that the northern part of the county should examine in electing a new president in 2023.

The PDP presidential candidate made the remarks when he featured as a guest of the Arewa Joint Committee interactive session recently.

He noted that with a political career that spans more than three decades, he stands shoulder high as a northerner who has built bridges of unity across the country.

Source: Legit.ng