The PDP in Rivers state has dissociated itself from sponsoring thugs to attack opposition campaigns in the state

Felix Obuah, the DG of the PDP campaign council in the state, said the party and the governor, Nyesom Wike, do not have the time to sponsor thugs against the opponent

Obuah said this as the state is expecting the 5 aggrieved governors of the PDP to flag off the party's campaign in the state

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The Rivers state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed the claim that the party sponsored attacks on opposition campaigns in the state.

The dismissal came when the 5 PDP governors, also known as G5 governors and Nyesom Wike allies, are being expected in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital on Friday, November 18, Channels Television Reported.

Who are the governors sponsoring thugs to attack opponents?

Felix Obuah, the PDP campaign council director general in Rivers state, debunked the claim that Governor Wike of Rivers state, sponsored thugs to attack political opponents.

Senator Magnus Abe, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). had earlier alleged that the PDP chairman, Desmond Akawor, is the brain behind the armed thugs that disrupted his political campaign in the Oyigbo local government area of the state.

But Obuah said the PDP does not have opposition in the state because of its well-organised structure, and that the party would not involve in any political thuggery.

The G5 governors included Benue state's Samuel Ortom, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Enugu Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike.

The governors are expected to be in Rivers state in continuation of their state-to-state solidarity visit.

The governors have remained united in their call for inclusiveness in the party.

They recently concluded to jointly visit each other to merry, commission projects and flag off state-level campaigns.

