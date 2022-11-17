The crisis rocking the PDP may scuttle the chances of the opposition in the 2023 presidential election as the APC launched its presidential campaign with a united front

Reno Omokri, a chieftain of the PDP, disclosed that Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, could be criticised but launching his campaign in Jos with 20 APC governors, and President Muhammadu Buhari in attendance are sign of strength

In a veiled message, Omokri warned PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, against underestimating the chances of the ex-Lagos state governor in the 2023 presidential election

Reno Omokri, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and members of Atiku Abubakar's camp, the presidential candidate of the party, has warned against underestimating the party's strongest opponent, Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu is the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who launched his campaign rally in Jos on Tuesday, November 15.

Reacting to the development, Omokri, who is a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, noted that the APC presidential candidate might be criticised for many things but he launched his campaign with a united house.

The PDP chieftain made the comment on Wednesday, November 16, stating that people might be condemning Tinubu, adding that:

"But anybody who underestimated him is not wise. He went to Jos with a united house. 20 APC Governors went there with him and Buhari. Let that sink in. Let that sink in!"

Omokri spoke on the background of the crisis rocking the PDP while sending a veiled warning to the PDP presidential candidate and the opposition leaders not to underestimate Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential flagbearer.

