One of the biggest stories in mainstream Nigerian news media is the call to President Muhammadu Buhari to relocate to Kaduna or Katsina following a terror alert issued by the UK and US governments concerning Abuja.

Terror Alert: Buhari to Relocate to Kaduna, Sack NSA, Service Chiefs? Northerners Spill

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to sack National Security Adviser (NSA) Babagana Monguno and the current service chiefs.

One of the biggest stories is the call by northern youths for President Buhari to relocate to Kaduna

Source: UGC

The call was made on Friday, October 28, by the Arewa Youth Assembly, a northern group.

Huge Tragedy as Prominent Nigerian Pastor Dies

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Diocese of Lagos, Anglican Communion, has announced the death of the Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos, Most Revd Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye.

Most Revd Olumakaiye's death was disclosed in a statement co-signed by the Synod Secretary, Ven. ‘Segun Ladeinde; and the Chancellor, Justice Adedayo Oyebanji.

Tinubu Finally Succumbs to Nigerians' Demand, Explains Source of His Wealth

Following demands by many Nigerians across the globe, the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has opened up on the source of his wealth.

Tinubu while speaking at a book launch by the National Association of Political Correspondents (NAPOC) in Abuja said that he had two gas stations in London.

5 Reasons Why Labour Party’s Peter Obi Will Not Win 2023 Presidential Election, Fitch Report Reveals

Contrary to some other polls, Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research has predicted defeat for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 general elections.

In a report, the firm, a subsidiary of Fitch Ratings, an international credit rating organisation, listed some factors that will work against Obi in the 2023 presidential election.

Photos Emerge as Powerful APC Governor ‘Becomes Lecturer’

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has taught the Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship participants key concepts of governance and economy.

For nine hours during the week, the governor held a workshop that took the Fellows through a discourse on McKinsey’s 7-S Framework, a powerful tool and model for Organizational Planning, Analysis, and Diagnosis.

Labour Party Chairman Resigned, Dumped Peter Obi for Another Presidential Candidate? LP Reacts

The Labour Party (LP) has dismissed a report claiming the party's national chairman, Barrister Julius Abure, has resigned and dumped the presidential candidate, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2023 general election.

The LP dismissed the report in a tweet posted on Wednesday evening, November 2.

Ifeanyi Adeleke: 6 Domestic Staff Released as Police Detain Davido's Son's Nanny, Cook, Moves for Autopsy

Following the controversy trailing the death of Ifeanyi Adeleke, the three-year-old son of Nigeria's top hip-pop star, David Adeleke (Davido) and his partner, Chioma Rowland, the police might conduct an autopsy.

The autopsy set to be conducted by the police is aimed at determining whether Ifeany died as a result of drawing in a swimming pool at his father's residence in the Banana Island area of Lagos State.

Source: Legit.ng