Bola Tinubu has said that his political career is funded by money he made from the sale of two of his fuel station

The former governor of Lagos state explained that he had two gas stations in London which were being run by his wife at the time

According to Tinubu, the funds realised from the sale of his gas station business were used to fund the activities of the defunct National Democratic Coalition (NADECO)

Following demands by many Nigerians across the globe, the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has opened up on the source of his wealth.

Tinubu while speaking at a book launch by the National Association of Political Correspondents (NAPOC) in Abuja said that he had two gas stations in London.

The book titled, “Nigeria’s Aborted Third Republic and June 12 debacle” was unveiled by Olusegun Runsewe.

Tinubu said he sold two of his filling stations to fund his political career. Photo: Bola Tinubu

Source: UGC

According to the former governor of Lagos state, his wife Remi was responsible for managing the station which he later sold to fund the defunct National Democratic Coalition (NADECO).

His words:

“I had two filling stations in London, which my wife was managing. I sold the two to fund activities of the defunct National Democratic Coalition (NADECO)."

Tinubu's revelation on the source of his wealth comes on the heels of speculations that the former governor might have been involved in some corrupt activities earlier before coming to the limelight as a politician.

Speaking further, Tinubu also said that he funded NADECo alongside Alfred Rewane even though he had always been focused on investing in various businesses before his venture into politics.

