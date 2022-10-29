The governor of Kaduna state and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress has shown his high level of intelligence

This is as Governor El-Rufai tutored young Nigerians for nine hours, during the Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship workshop

Meanwhile, Nigerians have taken to social media pages to express their opinion on the recent move by the APC governor

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has taught the Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship participants key concepts of governance and economy.

According to a report by Daily Trust, for nine hours during the week, the governor held a workshop that took the Fellows through a discourse on McKinsey’s 7-S Framework, a powerful tool and model for Organizational Planning, Analysis, and Diagnosis.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai taught the Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship participants on the concept of governance. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

The Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship

Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship (KIF) is a one-year non-partisan leadership training programme for young Nigerians between the age of 25-35 years.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The one-year Fellowship aims to create a network of high-potential young Nigerians who are expected to rise to top leadership positions in the public and private sectors of the country.

2023 Election: Why northern governors are supporting Tinubu, El-Rufai makes fresh revelation

The governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, has said that the northern governors were supporting Bola Tinubu because of the respect they have for honour, equity and justice

Tinubu, who is the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), shared the same political party with the governor.

El-Rufai added that their decision to support the power shift to the south is premised on the fact that both Sir Ahmadu Bello and Tafawa Balewa would do the same thing if they were alive.

2023 Election: 5 powerful political missiles Tinubu, Peter Obi, El-Rufai, Atiku release in Kaduna

Legit.ng earlier reported that ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Tinubu, Atiku, and Peter Obi have been unveiling their plans for the country in their bid to convince Nigerians to consider them the best.

The northern leaders under the Arewa joint committee had given them platforms to hear their plans for the region in Zaria, Kaduna state.

The host governor, Nasir El-Rufai, joined the verbal attacks the presidential candidates have engaged in his bid to market his party's presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng