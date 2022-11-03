Contrary to the claim made by a report, the national chairman of the Labour Party has not resigned ahead of the 2023 elections

The report had allegedly claimed that the LP chairman, Barrister Julius Abure, resigned and dumped Peter Obi, the party's presidential candidate

The Labour Party has, however, dismissed the report on Wednesday, November 2, saying that it is a lie from the opposition

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party (LP) has dismissed a report claiming the party's national chairman, Barrister Julius Abure, has resigned and dumped the presidential candidate, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2023 general election.

The LP dismissed the report in a tweet posted on Wednesday evening, November 2.

Labour Party says the report claiming its chairman Julius Abure resigned and dumped Peter Obi is a lie from the opposition. Photo credit: @NgLabour

"Please disregard the news going round that our @NgLabour National Chairman has resigned and dumped @PeterObi.

"It is a lie from the opposition. We are set to take back Nigeria come 2023," the tweet sighted by Legit.ng reads.

Labour Party chairman's rumoured resignation: Nigerians react

EchoMaestro, @echomaestro5, said:

"Even if its a lie, let it be clear that it's only Obi leaving the party that would really matter to me. Anyone can go, as long as Obi remains, I'm not perturbed."

HOS, @Innogha, said:

"Let him resign, his seat is insignificant though. Another better head should take over his office period."

Dᵣ ₒzₑₐᄂ, @Dr_ozeal, said:

"Even if everyone resigns self. We will still Vote Obi."

Chris Adike Anayo, @adike_anayo, said:

"There is nothing the enemies of the people cannot do to keep their evil in the land. But God Almighty has risen and light shall prevail over the darkness."

Aduak Edet, @aduakedet1213, said:

"I don't even care if it is true as long as it is not Peter Obi that is stepping down."

Evars Hair, @EOguguah, said:

"Even if @PeterObi says he is not doing again, when I get to my polling unit, I will still vote for Obi."

2023 elections: Labour Party deputy chairman in Oyo state defects to PDP

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the chances of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, further received a boost as the deputy chairman of the Labour Party in Oyo state, Mayoress Olubukola Olayinka, defected to the party in the state with hundreds of her supporters and followers.

Declaring her intention to dump her former party, Olubukola urged Nigerians to vote for Atiku, warning them not to be swayed by empty promises from politicians who believed the number one seat in Nigeria was a souvenir they could take turn to get even in the face of what she called the monumental failure of the present federal government.

While berating the leadership of LP in the state, she described Atiku as a unifier who has the political capacity, experience, and integrity to unite Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng