Most Revd Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye, the Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos, is dead

A statement released by the Diocese indicates that Most Revd Olumakaiye died on Sunday evening, October 31, at the age of 53

The Diocese said detailed arrangements of the Funeral obsequies will be made known to the public soon

Lagos, Nigeria - The Diocese of Lagos, Anglican Communion, has announced the death of the Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos, Most Revd Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye.

Most Revd Olumakaiye's death was disclosed in a statement co-signed by the Synod Secretary, Ven. ‘Segun Ladeinde; and the Chancellor, Justice Adedayo Oyebanji, Channels TV reported.

Most Revd Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye, Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos, is dead. Photo credits: @Naija_PR, @Remy_0007

Legit.ng gathers that the cleric died on Sunday evening, October 30, at the age of 53.

Who is Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye?

Olumakaiye was enthroned as the Bishop of Lagos on July 30, 2018, and shortly after, in November 2021 presented as the Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos.

“His Episcopal sojourn in the Diocese of Lagos and subsequently the Province was characterized by phenomenal, physical and spiritual developments, for which all of us shall remain very proud.

“We shall keep you posted, as detailed arrangements of the Funeral obsequies unfold and are made public,” the statement noted.

How Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye died

Olumakaiye battled with a protracted sickness for the past six months, according to The Nation.

He was said to have been flown abroad for treatment but returned last month without much improvement.

His death becomes the third in the House of Bishops in the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, in the last three months.

Rt. Rev. Jolly Oyekpen, the Bishop of the Diocese of Akoko Edo, died on August 29, while Rt. Rev David Obiosa of the Diocese of Ndokwa died about a week ago.

What Most Revd Humphrey Olumakaiye said about Buhari's re-election in 2019

In 2019, Legit.ng reported how Most Rev. Olumakaiye, urged all Nigerians to accept the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari as the will of God.

Olumakaiye made the call on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the diocesan rally, which was part of the activities marking the Centenary Celebration of the diocese of Lagos at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos.

He said God had appointed President Buhari for Nigeria, so the people must try to cooperate and be patient with his government to push the nation forward.

