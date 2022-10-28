A northern group known as the Arewa Youth Assembly has recommended that the NSA (Babagana Monguno) and all service chiefs be sacked immediately

The Arewa Youth Assembly made the recommendation to President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, October 28

The group also advised the president to relocate to Kaduna or Katsina for his safety amid terror alerts from foreign nations

Kaduna - President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to sack National Security Adviser (NSA) Babagana Monguno and the current service chiefs.

The call was made on Friday, October 28, by the Arewa Youth Assembly, a northern group, Punch reports.

This call came on the heels of terror alerts from the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) which have also been confirmed by some other foreign nations.

The group advised Buhari to relocate to Kaduna or Katsina

According to the group in its statement released on Friday in Kaduna, President Buhari should immediately sack heads of the Department of State Services, and the National Intelligence Agency as well as the service chiefs.

Buhari to relocate to Kaduna or Katsina?

Moreover, the group's speaker, Mohammed Danlami, advised Buhari to relocate to Kaduna or Katsina, since those employed to protect him and Nigerians have failed in their responsibilities.

The group lamented that despite the huge sum allocated in yearly budgets to security, it took foreign nations to expose the planned attack.

The statement read in part:

“It is unimaginable, that despite the astronomic increase in our security budget and procurement of equipments to aide intelligence gathering, it took the intervention of the US to expose the plans of the terrorists to attack our nation’s capital.

“Since our persistent call coupled with protests for the sacking of the NSA fell on deaf ears, it is important for us to let President Muhammadu Buhari realise that terrorists can plan his kidnap for ransom and succeed, if he continues with the present heads of intelligence network.

“Since there is total collapse in the intelligence gathering of our country, which has forced us to become parasitic in America, we will like to use this medium to reiterate our call for the sacking of the NSA, all heads of Intelligence Agency and Departments and also the Service Chiefs under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. General Lucky Irabor.

“In the interim, we wish to call on Buhari to temporarily relocate to either Kaduna or Katsina, since the men he entrusted with the security of the nation have proven to be grossly incompetent to secure the nation’s capital, pending when competent hands would take over from them.”

Finally, real reason behind US terror alert in Abuja unfolds

It is five days since the US high commission raised the alarm over a possible terror attack in the Federal Capital Territory.

Since then, other countries like the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, Bulgaria, and Germany have also pushed the panic button.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States, to ensure the safety of its citizens and employees issued a travel advisory as a guideline for them to follow.

