The Police have released six domestic staff working as minders to Ifeanyi Adeleke, the deceased son of Davido and Chioma Rowland

The released staff were among a total of workers earlier arrested for investigation and questioning following Ifeanyi's death in the swimming pool at his father's residence

A source said Ifeanyi's nanny and cook are still being held by the police with plans to call for an autopsy to determine the real cause of the boy's death

Following the controversy trailing the death of Ifeanyi Adeleke, the three-year-old son of Nigeria's top hip-pop star, David Adeleke (Davido) and his partner, Chioma Rowland, the police might conduct an autopsy.

The Punch reports that the autopsy set to be conducted by the police is aimed at determining whether Ifeany died as a result of drawing in a swimming pool at his father's residence in the Banana Island area of Lagos State.

A source who spoke on the incident said it is the police's standard procedure to conduct an autopsy on such a matter but will desist from planned action should the family of the boy be against it.

“Though the family members are not saying anything yet because they are still in shock but until anybody says stop, the standard procedure is to conduct an autopsy and we are going to follow that procedure just like in any case of death."

The source further added that six out of the eight domestic staff of Davido who were earlier invited for questioning have been arrested while the cook and the nanny are still being detained.

“It was the work of the nanny to take care of the child (Ifeanyi); the nanny was negligent or how could the boy have left the house without her knowledge?

“The boy left the house, walked to the back where the swimming pool is situated and fell into the swimming pool. Nobody noticed until much later. At that point in time, he had drowned and was at the bottom of the swimming pool."

Efforts to resuscitate Ifeanyi after the drowning incident

The police source said Ifeanyi was brought out of the poll and rushed to lagoon Hospital where the doctors tried unsuccessfully to revive him.

He added that they left Lagoon Hospital before being rushed to Evercare Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“They have deposited his corpse in the mortuary for an autopsy to reveal the cause of death. All the domestic workers at home when the incident happened have been questioned by the police but only the nanny and cook were detained.”

Also speaking on the matter, the Lagos state police command, spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the continued detention of Davido's two domestic staff.

“I spoke with the DPO and he said the nanny and the cook have been detained. Other domestic workers brought in for questioning were released.”

Ifeanyi Adeleke: Peter Obi mourns with Chioma, Davido, pens down thoughtful prayer

The Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate had earlier sent his condolence to hip-pop singer Davido and Chioma Rowland, his partner.

Obi's message followed reports of the death of the duo's son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, in a swimming pool accident.

According to Peter Obi, he cannot begin to imagine the kind of pain Chioma and Davido will be passing through at such a trying moment in their lives.

Club-goers pause their partying to mourn Ifeanyi Adeleke

In a recent video making the rounds online, club-goers were seen pausing their activities to mourn Ifeanyi’s death.

In the viral clip, the party people were seen on their feet and in utter silence as the DJ played Davido’s hit song, Stand Strong.

The music lyrics seemed to hit differently under the circumstances as the singer sang about his steps being guided by Jehovah.

