Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP for the 2023 general election, has appointed Ibrahim Zango as his principal secretary

Zango’s appointment, which takes immediate effect, was disclosed in a letter personally signed by the PDP flagbearer

The new appointee of former VP Atiku served as the chief protocol officer at the Presidential Villa between 2001 and 2002

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has appointed Ibrahim Zango as his principal secretary.

Zango’s appointment was announced in a letter personally signed by the former vice president of Nigeria, Daily Nigerian reported.

The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has appointed Ibrahim Zango as his principal secretary. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that his appointment takes immediate effect.

Who is Ibrahim Zango?

The new appointee, Zango, is an indigene of Katsina state.

He is a seasoned public officer who has served Nigeria in foreign missions, including the United Kingdom, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, among others.

Zango also served as the chief protocol officer at the Presidential Villa between 2001 and 2002.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from the University of Sokoto and a Masters in International Relations at the Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

He is a Fellow of the Abshire-Inamori Leadership Academy, Center for Strategic and International Studies, Washington DC.

