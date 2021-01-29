Nikocado Avocado’s bio: weight gain, age, husband, career, where is he now?

Nikocado Avocado is a famous YouTuber who runs multiple channels. He has garnered a significant following on the platform, and his content has millions of views. He is best known for his mukbang videos that sometimes feature other famous YouTube celebrities.

The YouTuber before gaining weight. Photo: @Nikocado Avocado (modified by author)

When Nikocado Avocado started vlogging, he was a vegetarian. He has since changed his food preferences and now makes food-related videos featuring plenty of meat and other animal-based foods. Read on to know more about his life, including his age, sexuality, marriage, career, and health status.

Profile summary

Full name Nicholas Perry Nicknames Nikocado Avocado, Nik Gender Male Date of birth 19th May 1992 Age 30 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Kherson, Ukraine Current residence Florida, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity East Slavic Zodiac sign Taurus Religion Christianity Sexuality Gay Height in feet 5' 6" Height in centimetres 168 Nikocado Avocado's weight in pounds 350 Weight in kilograms 159 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Husband Orlin Home Siblings 2 Alma mater The Pennsylvania Governor's School for the Arts, Chamber Music in Grantham, and The Catholic University of America Profession YouTuber and violinist Facebook @Nikocado Avocado

Who is Nikocado Avocado?

Nicholas Perry, alias Nikocado Avocado, is a YouTube celebrity best known for mukbang videos that show him consuming large amounts of food in one sitting. In recent months, Nikocado Avocado's weight gain has caught the attention of fans, making them worried about his health.

How old is Nikocado Avocado?

The Youtube celebrity is 30 years old as of 2022. He was born on 19th May 1992, and his Zodiac sign is Taurus.

Nationality and ethnicity

The vlogger was born in Kherson, Ukraine, and was adopted by American parents immediately at birth. He is yet to disclose whether he knows his biological parents. His nationality is American, and his ethnicity is East Slavic.

Does Nikocado Avocado have siblings?

The YouTuber has a sister and a younger brother. The three siblings were raised in Pennsylvania, United States of America. The online celebrity is currently based in Florida, United States of America.

Educational background

The YouTube star went to elementary and high school in Pennsylvania. In 2008, he went to The Pennsylvania Governor's School for the Arts on a full scholarship and obtained a certificate of excellence.

From 2009 to 2011, he schooled at the Chamber Music in Grantham. In 2010, he joined The Catholic University of America on full tuition scholarship. He pursued a Bachelor of Music degree in Violin Performance and graduated in 2012.

Career

After completing his studies, the YouTuber started his career in music as a violinist. Later, he became a full-time YouTuber who runs multiple channels. He started his main channel on 27th May 2014 but started posting videos in 2016.

Initially, he posted vegan food and lifestyle-related content. He stopped the vegan lifestyle after being diagnosed with vitamin B12 deficiency, hypoglycemia, and a rotting tooth. Today, the platform has over 3.15 million subscribers and over 664 million views.

He started posting mukbang videos feasting on unhealthy fast foods and was one of the first American men to partake in the extreme-eating trend. Today, he runs four channels, all named after him.

Besides the main channel, these are Nikocado Avocado 2 with over 776k subscribers, Nikocado Avocado 3 with over 891k subscribers, and More Nikocado with over 1.2 million subscribers. In addition to vlogging, the online celebrity sells branded merchandise on his official website, itsjustwaterweight.com.

Nikocado Avocado's net worth

The YouTube star has a net worth of approximately $7 million. Most of his wealth comes from vlogging, selling merch, Patreon, and making cameo performances. He owns a $2.3 million penthouse apartment in Florida.

Marriage

The YouTuber is married to Orlin Home, a fellow YouTuber. The pair first met in a Facebook group for vegan men and became friends. Home also creates mukbang videos. The two got married on 10th April 2017. They shot their wedding-day mukbang at Chick-Fil-A

After getting married, the lovebirds moved to Home's Colombia, South America, where they resided for three years. Later, they relocated to Florida, United States of America.

What disease does Nikocado Avocado have?

The YouTube celebrity was diagnosed with mental health conditions when he was very young. He was diagnosed with depression at five. At seven, the doctors diagnosed him with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). He was put on appropriate treatment therapies to manage the mental health issues.

Controversies

Although the YouTube star claims his content is family-friendly, critics have expressed concern because he swears and curses a lot in his videos. He has also talked about politics, sex, and drugs on the platform, which has irked some people.

Nikocado Avocado's weight and height

The YouTuber is 5' 6" or 168 centimetres tall. He has dark brown hair and eyes. What is Nikocado Avocado's weight? He weighs about 350 pounds or 159 kilogrammes in 2022.

How much weight has Nikocado Avocado gained?

The YouTuber has gained more than 200 pounds over the years. When he started vlogging, he weighed about 150 to 160 pounds and looked lean.

How much does Nick Avocado weigh? He now weighs in excess of 350 pounds.

The weight gain has raised concerns about Nikocado Avocado's health. Although fans have warned him to take better care of his health, he often refers to the extra weight as water weight. Although fans continue to champion for Nikocado Avocado's weight loss, he has expressed that he is scared of losing weight.

Quick facts about Nikocado Avocado

He has a per parrot named Mr Noodles, a cat named Miss Kitty, and a sloth named Kiwi.

At some point, he took a break from his husband, citing extramarital affairs on his part as the cause of the split. Eventually, he reunited with Homes.

He refers to members of his fanbase as Little Sloths.

Nikocado Avocado is a famous YouTuber and violinist who caught the attention of millions of people with his mukbang videos. He is acknowledged for his videos and has five YouTube channels, with millions of views and subscribers.

