The national chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu has said that the 2023 election would be the hardest in the nation's history

Adamu also noted that the approach the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would adopt, would make it a tough exercise

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the 2023 general elections will be the toughest since Nigeria’s independence in 1960.

The APC national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, made this assertion during inter-faith prayers for Nigeria and Tinubu/Shettima candidacy organised by Women Initiative for Family Economy (WIFE) on Thursday, September 1st, in Abuja.

Senator Abdullahi Adamu urged all stakeholders to work for the victory of the Tinubu/Shettima ambition in the 2023 election.

2023 election will be tough, says APC

Daily Trust reports that Adamu, who was represented by the APC deputy national women leader, Hajiya Zainab Ibrahim, disclosed the election would be tough because “it will purely be scientific.”

Adamu said:

“We are going into one of the toughest elections Nigeria has ever had. The 2023 elections will be scientific and the BVAS don’t recognise any one; they only recognise the PVCs.

“So we must mobilise all voters physically and virtually. This is the only way we can coast to victory."

The task ahead of the 2023 poll, APC reveals

The APC said party members and leaders have a serious task ahead of them to win the elections, adding that all hands must be on deck to deliver victory to the APC.

The party stated thus:

“We have a very serious task ahead of us which is to ensure that we retain power in 2023, and all hands must be on deck to achieve this feat. So the inter-faith prayers will unite Nigeria. The choice of campaign for Tinubu/Shettima is a noble one."

President and convener of the WIFE, Ambassador Aisha, said the essence of the event was to pray for Tinubu and Shettima as next president and vice president of Nigeria in 2023.

