Abuja - During the 70th birthday celebration of Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu personally gave a revelation of his actual age.

Tinubu, who hailed Bishop Kukah during the event attended by a lot of prominent Nigerians, noted that just like the celebrant, he is also 70 years old, Channels TV reports.

Tinubu said he is 70 years old (Photo: Joe Igbokwe)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate saluted the outspoken cleric for building an institution (The Kukah Project) in honour of his birthday.

Tinubu added that beyond the dream Kukah is nursing, he will build greatness of Nigeria and that this responsibility is for everyone.

He said:

“You are building an institution in honour of your 70th birthday. I am 70 too. Bishop, you will build not just the institution but the greatness of a nation.

“It is on your shoulder; it is on mine and we must build it together. I must and I will contribute handsomely personally to build and see to the completion of that institution because it reflects something.”

Confusion over state of the nation

Before this statement, Tinubu had mentioned that there seems to be a general confusion about the state of Nigeria.

His words:

“I listened to the panelists, we appear to be in confusion about our nation. We inherited speaking in tongues from the Bible but our diversity is a promise for prosperity.”

Bishop Kukah dances to Kizz Daniel’s hit song Buga at 70th birthday celebration

Interestingly, the highlight of the Kukah's 70th birthday celebration was the Buga dance by the cleric.

Bishop Kukah danced to popular singer Kizz Daniel's hit song, Buga and the video stirred reactions online. The video was posted on Facebook.

Nigerians took to the official Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the development.

Vawulence Lørd said:

"Bishop with a touch of portable and kizz Daniel vibe...happy birthday kukah."

Adati Yaks prayed:

"Many more years in good health man of God.Happy birthday sir."

