Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari's promise of delivering a free, fair and credible election in 2023

The PDP chieftain on Wednesday noted if the president failed to fulfill his promise, the ruling APC will be doomed

Wike however expresses disbelief over the promise made by INEC to Nigerians in the forthcoming general election

On Wednesday, August 31, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state said if President Muhammadu Buhari did not renege on his pledge not to interfere with the conduct of the 2023 general elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) will be doomed.

Such resolve, Wike noted meant that Buhari is serious about leaving an enduring legacy of conducting free and fair election, PM News reported.

Wike said:

“I thank Mr. President that he wants to leave a legacy of conducting a free and fair election.”

The Rivers State governor made the assertion at the flag-off of construction work of Igwuruta internal roads in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the State, that was performed by Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, the governor of Abia State on Wednesday.

Wike recall 2019 election and APC rigging

Wike, recalled how the APC-led federal government through the immediate past Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, deployed the Nigerian Army to rig the 2019 general elections in Rivers State, but that the people resisted and thwarted their scheme.

He affirmed:

“Thank God Mr. President for saying that you will not interfere or intimidate anybody. That means your party has no way to win.”

Wike reacts to INEC's promise to Nigerians in 2023

Wike also expressed doubt concerning the public promise made by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deliver a better election to Nigerians.

He added:

“My problem is INEC, whether they will do what they said they will do. They are making promises now. I don’t know whether they will keep to it.

"If INEC will keep to the promises that Nigeria will get a better election, I will be so happy. Everybody will see with their eyes; Abuja does not vote. It is the people here that will vote.”

